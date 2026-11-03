Singapore Media Delegation To Explore Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) A delegation of media representatives from Singapore will undertake a media familiarisation tour of Sri Lanka from 1 to 7 November 2026, organised by the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Singapore in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) and the Singapore Press Club to promote Sri Lanka as an attractive tourism destination among Singaporean travellers.

The delegation will be led by the Vice-President of the Singapore Press Club, Baghman Singh. During their visit, the journalists will experience Sri Lanka's rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, diverse tourism attractions, hospitality and culinary offerings.

In preparation for the visit, the High Commission held a pre-departure briefing on 28 October 2026 at its premises. The session was attended by the participating media representatives, while officials of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau joined virtually. The briefing outlined the programme and highlighted Sri Lanka's diverse tourism experiences and attractions.

Upon their return, the participating journalists are expected to share their experiences through their respective media platforms, raising awareness of Sri Lanka as a tourism destination among Singaporean readers and audiences.

The initiative reflects the continued efforts of the High Commission to strengthen people-to-people and media engagement between Sri Lanka and Singapore, in collaboration with relevant tourism stakeholders, to promote Sri Lanka's tourism potential.