Cipher, A Prosegur Company, And BIO-Key Announce Technology Integration To Expand Identity Security Offering, Starting In Portugal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrates BIO-key's IAM, biometric authentication, and passwordless technologies into Cipher's cybersecurity portfolio, with plans for international expansion

LISBON, Portugal and HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), a global provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication solutions, today announced a technology integration with Cipher, Prosegur's specialized cybersecurity division, bringing BIO-key's identity security technologies into Cipher's cybersecurity services and solutions portfolio.

The integration addresses the increasing convergence between cybersecurity, identity management, and access governance. As organizations adopt cloud services, digital platforms, and AI-driven technologies, ensuring that the right individual or authorized entity is accessing the right resource has become fundamental to enterprise security.

The initial launch will be in Portugal, leveraging the organizations' complementary capabilities to address the growing demand for advanced identity protection, stronger authentication, and Zero Trust security. The companies plan to progressively expand the integration and commercial opportunities across international markets, creating a broader framework for collaboration.

Cipher, a Prosegur company, is a specialized cybersecurity provider with more than 20 years of experience, over 200 cybersecurity professionals, and operations across Spain, Portugal, the United States and Brazil. Through its network of six Cybersecurity Operations Centers and its managed cybersecurity services, Cipher supports organizations in strengthening their security posture, managing cyber risks, and protecting critical digital environments.

By incorporating BIO-key's identity security technologies into its cybersecurity portfolio, Cipher will be able to extend its offering beyond traditional cybersecurity protection to address one of the most critical components of modern enterprise security: the identity of the individual accessing systems, applications, and sensitive information.

Bringing Identity Security into the Cybersecurity Ecosystem

The integration brings BIO-key's comprehensive identity security capabilities into Cipher's broader cybersecurity offering, providing additional capabilities for organizations seeking to strengthen authentication and identity protection.

The combined technology portfolio includes:



Agentic AI Authentication and Authorization: Emerging capabilities designed to introduce human identity verification and authorization into AI-driven workflows, helping organizations establish appropriate controls over actions initiated by AI agents.

PortalGuard® IAM: Enterprise Identity and Access Management supporting Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign-On (SSO), and centralized access management.

Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB): BIO-key's distinctive approach to biometric authentication, including fingerprint-based authentication, binding identity verification to the individual rather than relying exclusively on a device or credential.

Passwordless Authentication: Secure and convenient authentication methods that reduce dependency on traditional passwords. Zero Trust Identity Security: Stronger identity assurance and authentication controls to support Zero Trust security architectures.



A Strategic Collaboration with International Ambitions

The initial implementation in Portugal provides a foundation for bringing together BIO-key's identity security technologies and Cipher's established cybersecurity capabilities and customer relationships.

Both organizations intend to explore opportunities to extend the integrated offering into additional markets where Cipher operates, leveraging Prosegur's international presence and BIO-key's global IAM capabilities.

This strategy reflects a broader industry evolution in which identity security is becoming an increasingly important component of comprehensive cybersecurity strategies. By integrating identity protection directly into cybersecurity services, the companies aim to help organizations address authentication vulnerabilities, reduce identity-related risks, and strengthen their overall security posture.

“Portugal is an important starting point for combining our complementary technologies and cybersecurity expertise to address evolving market needs,” said Luis Martins, Country Manager Portugal at Cipher, a Prosegur Company.“Organizations are recognizing that protecting their infrastructure is not enough if the identities accessing that infrastructure are not properly secured. By combining BIO-key's advanced biometric authentication and IAM capabilities with Cipher's cybersecurity expertise, we can deliver a more comprehensive approach to identity protection. We look to build a strong foundation in Portugal and then create opportunities to extend this integrated offering to customers across other markets.”

“We're excited by the opportunity to connect Cipher/Prosegur's established leadership and extensive footprint in physical security with the growing demand for enterprise cybersecurity,” said Alex Rocha, International Managing Director, BIO-key Inc.“They have built trusted relationships with more than 800 enterprise customers, and their integrated security operations center (iSOC) is a powerful example of how they bring together people, technology, data and intelligence to deliver integrated security services. Within this iSOC environment, BIO-key's identity assurance can strengthen access to security platforms, operational systems and sensitive applications.

“As physical and digital security increasingly converge, organizations need to protect not only their facilities, people and assets, but also their digital identities, infrastructure and AI-driven operations. BIO-key can help extend Prosegur's security proposition into this broader ecosystem. Together, we can help organizations move towards a more comprehensive security model in which physical security, cybersecurity and trusted digital identity work together.”

“This is an important strategic step in expanding BIO-key's international technology ecosystem,” said Nicholas Prinz, International Channel Director, BIO-key Inc.“Cipher brings significant cybersecurity expertise, an established international presence, and a strong understanding of the security challenges faced by large organizations. Integrating BIO-key's solutions into Cipher's cybersecurity offering brings identity security closer to the center of enterprise cybersecurity strategies. We see considerable potential in Portugal and beyond. Our ambition is to forge an international initiative combining the strengths of both organizations. We look forward to a long-term relationship.”

About Cipher – A Prosegur Company (

Cipher is a specialized cybersecurity division of Prosegur, a global security group operating in 36 countries with more than 180,000 employees. Cipher is dedicated to protecting organizations' digital environments through advanced cybersecurity services, technology, and expertise. With more than 20 years of experience and a team of over 200 cybersecurity professionals operating across four countries, Cipher combines international capabilities with local market expertise.

Through its network of six Cybersecurity Operations Centers, Cipher delivers cybersecurity solutions and managed services designed to help organizations identify, manage, and reduce cyber risks. Its portfolio includes managed detection and response, cybersecurity operations, cyber intelligence, security assessments, penetration testing, Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), and its proprietary cybersecurity platforms.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( )

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) is a global provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication solutions. Its biometric-centric, multi-factor identity security technologies help organizations protect access to computers, applications, information, and high-value transactions for more than 40 million users worldwide.

BIO-key enables organizations to select authentication methods suited to their security, operational, and user requirements, including biometric, passwordless, tokenless, and phoneless authentication. Its cloud-hosted and on-premises PortalGuard® IAM platform supports Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign-On (SSO), and centralized access management. BIO-key's Identity-Bound Biometrics technology provides an additional approach to identity assurance by binding authentication to the individual rather than relying exclusively on a device or credential.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions, and information available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include the factors described under "Risk Factors" in BIO-key's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, BIO-key undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, or otherwise.

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