Sri Lankan High Commissioner Hosts Paraparaumu College Delegation Ahead Of Leadership Programme In Sri Lanka
During their visit to Sri Lanka, the students will participate in leadership development activities and visit several destinations, including Negombo, Galle, Ella, Kandy and Wasgamuwa.
As none of the students had previously visited Sri Lanka, the High Commissioner briefed the delegation on the country's history, socio-economic landscape, culture, cuisine and geography. The briefing was followed by a question-and-answer session, during which the students had an opportunity to learn more about Sri Lanka and its cultural heritage.
The meeting concluded with a traditional Sri Lankan tea reception hosted by the High Commissioner, introducing the delegation to Sri Lankan hospitality.
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