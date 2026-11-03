Il-O-Sam Offers An LPG Valve That Shuts Off Gas When A Hose Is Cut

Il-O-Sam's built-in overflow cutoff valve automatically stops LPG flow when a hose is cut or damaged, a cylinder falls, or a regulator separates.

SOUTH KOREA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Il-O-Sam Co., Ltd., a South Korean manufacturer of brass valves and fittings, is introducing its Overflow Cutoff Valve for LPG cylinders to international markets, including the Philippines, where the product holds a patent. The valve is designed to shut off gas automatically when a hose is cut or damaged, a cylinder falls over, or a regulator or pipe becomes separated.Built to Prevent Secondary AccidentsIl-O-Sam developed the valve to prevent secondary accidents in the event of a large shock, such as an earthquake or fire. According to the company, conventional safety valves cannot automatically cut off the flow of gas when an accident affects the tank, the hose or the burner.The Il-O-Sam valve is designed to shut off the gas automatically in four situations: when a gas hose ruptures, when a hose is only slightly damaged, when the gas cylinder falls to any side, and when the regulator or pipe is separated. The company says it also shuts off gas if the valve itself is damaged by an external impact.The Difference in a Single CutIl-O-Sam explains the difference with a simple comparison. With an existing valve, gas continues to leak from both hose ends when the hose is cut or damaged. With the Il-O-Sam Cut Off Gas Valve, the valve activates automatically when the hose is cut or damaged.The cutoff part is built into the valve itself. According to the company, it adds only about 10 percent to the price of an existing valve, and requires no additional parts. In its own comparison, the company notes that other overflow-prevention approaches it reviewed need additional parts or adapters and cost more.Fits Common LPG CylindersThe Overflow Cutoff Valve can be applied to LPG containers from 10 kg to 50 kg. It measures 123 mm in height and 65 mm in width, and the company states a durable life of two and a half years. It is intended for LPG and propane gas used in homes and restaurants.Patents and Quality SystemsThe valve's technology is patented in Korea, China, Japan, India, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Il-O-Sam's product was featured in KOTRA's Global Promotion Project for Excellent Export Products.Il-O-Sam holds ISO 9001:2015 quality management and ISO 14001:2015 environmental management certifications for the production of brass products, including forging, and CNC machining.Forty Years of Brass ValvesFounded in 1985, Il-O-Sam specializes in valve fittings made by forging and processing brass. In addition to the overflow cutoff valve, the company produces LPG cylinder valves in a range of sizes, including a 20 kg valve with a cut-off function and a 13 kg valve for cabinet heaters, as well as forged brass ball valves and long stem full bore ball valves.About Il-O-SamIl-O-Sam Co., Ltd. is a South Korean manufacturer based in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province. Since its establishment in 1985, the company has specialized in brass valve fittings produced through forging and machining. Its Overflow Cutoff Valve for LPG cylinders is patented in seven countries.Il-O-Sam Co., Ltd.Overflow Cutoff Valve in LPGThe best safe valve...43-1, Jeonyeong-ro 1441beon-gil, Yeongjung-myeon, Pocheon-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea+82-31-531-9980

Il-O-Sam Co., Ltd.

Il-O-Sam

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Il-O-Sam Offers an LPG Valve That Shuts Off Gas When a Hose Is Cut News Provided By Myoeng Arm November 03, 2026, 08:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies



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