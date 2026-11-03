Former Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Mason City Clear Lake Transitions To Stay Mason City

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Stay Mason City Motel in Iowa

Hotel in Mason City Iowa

Motel in Mason City Iowa

Independent hotel adopts new brand and management at its established Mason City, Iowa, location.

MASON CITY, IA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The hotel formerly known as Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Mason City – Clear Lake is now operating as Stay Mason City, introducing a new independent brand and management at the same location in Mason City, Iowa.Located at 24 5th Street SW, the property will operate as Stay Mason City, offering clean, comfortable, and affordable accommodation for visitors to Mason City and the surrounding area.The transition marks a change in the hotel's brand and operating identity. Stay Mason City no longer operates under the Econo Lodge brand and is independently operated.For returning guests and people who have known the property by its former name, the location remains familiar. The new name reflects the hotel's next chapter and its focus on straightforward hospitality, practical amenities, and value.A New Identity for a Familiar Mason City HotelStay Mason City welcomes a range of travelers, including contractors, construction crews, business travelers, families, and visitors who need a convenient place to stay in North Iowa.The hotel focuses on the essentials that make a stay comfortable: a clean room, a good night's rest, convenient amenities, and friendly service. Whether guests are visiting for a single night, a business trip, or a longer work assignment, the goal is to offer practical accommodation without unnecessary complications.“We wanted to build a hotel experience around what guests value most: a clean, comfortable room, practical amenities, and good value,” said the hotel management team at Stay Mason City.“Stay Mason City gives this familiar location a new identity, and we're looking forward to serving travelers, local businesses, and the Mason City community.”Practical Comfort for Work and LeisureStay Mason City offers amenities designed to make travel easier and more convenient. Guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi, free parking, a complimentary light breakfast, 24-hour coffee, and a 24-hour front desk. Guest rooms include practical features such as coffee makers, television, and convenient electrical outlets.The hotel also serves guests traveling to the area for work. Contractors, construction crews, and business travelers may need accommodation for several nights or longer while completing projects or assignments. Stay Mason City aims to provide a dependable, affordable place to stay while they are in the area.The hotel is also conveniently located near downtown Mason City destinations, including Music Man Square and Mason City Arena, with shopping, restaurants, and other local attractions nearby. Clear Lake and its surrounding destinations are within the broader area for travelers seeking accommodation in North Iowa.What Former Econo Lodge Guests Need to KnowTravelers searching for Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Mason City – Clear Lake may still encounter older listings, directory references, or online information using the property's former name.The hotel at 24 5th Street SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, is now operating as Stay Mason City. The property is independently operated and is no longer affiliated with the Econo Lodge brand.Guests should use the Stay Mason City website and contact information for current hotel details, room information, and reservations.Current hotel informationStay Mason City24 5th Street SWMason City, IA 50401Phone: (641) 450-0689Website:Moving Forward as Stay Mason CityA hotel rebrand is an opportunity to establish a clearer identity and build stronger connections with the people and businesses a property serves.For Stay Mason City, the transition is about moving forward with a name that reflects its location and purpose while keeping the focus on practical accommodations, affordability, and welcoming service.The property continues to serve travelers visiting Mason City and North Iowa. Guests who remember the hotel by its former Econo Lodge name can find the independently operated Stay Mason City at the same address.About Stay Mason CityStay Mason City is an independently operated hotel located at 24 5th Street SW in Mason City, Iowa. Formerly known as Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Mason City – Clear Lake, the property now operates under the Stay Mason City brand and new management. The hotel offers practical accommodations and amenities for contractors, business travelers, families, and other visitors to Mason City and North Iowa.For hotel information and reservations, visit or call (641) 450-0689.###

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Former Econo Lodge Inn & Suites Mason City – Clear Lake Transitions to Stay Mason City News Provided By Stay Mason City November 03, 2026, 08:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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