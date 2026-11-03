South West Film Marks 10Th Anniversary Of Animation Studio And 3Rd Anniversary Of Sister Agency Spark Animation

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- South West Film, a full-service commercial video production agency, today announced a milestone in its operational history: the 10th anniversary of its video animation studio and the third anniversary of its sister agency, Spark Animation. Owned and led by founder Nick Gear, both entities create animated campaigns, explainer video, and digital video content for brands and organizations across the UK and internationally.South West Film opened its dedicated animation division a decade ago to address growing business demand for visual storytelling, explainer content, and branded digital assets. Over the past ten years, the studio has expanded its creative capacity, delivering campaigns for major global corporations and UK institutions.“Ten years ago, we launched our animation studio and a decade later, we've been privileged to work with some extraordinary partners, none more so than Exxon Mobil and The National Trust, our biggest clients,” said Nick Gear, founder of South West Film.“Their trust in us has pushed our craft, and their ambition has shaped who we are. To our team, our clients and everyone who's been part of the journey: thank you. Here's to the next ten years.”To expand further into focused disciplines, South West Film launched Spark Animation Agency three years ago as a dedicated sister company. Operating alongside South West Film, Spark Animation concentrates exclusively on 2D and 3D animation, explainer videos and emerging AI-assisted animation workflows for high-growth brands and agencies.“Three years ago, we set out to build a dedicated animation company with a clear focus: doing one thing and doing it exceptionally well,” Nick Gear stated.“Specializing has let us go deeper and sharpen our craft. We're deeply proud of Spark Animation, what we've built in this time, and even prouder of the clients and collaborators who backed a focused vision from the start. Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey so far. The best is still ahead.”The double anniversary reflects fifteen years of broader growth for South West Film. Nick Gear established the parent company in 2011 following his film degree at the Surrey Institute of Art and Design. His early career included work alongside British directors Gareth Edwards and Steve Gomez, shaping the technical rigor and cinematic standards that guide both agencies today.Headquartered in Bristol, an internationally recognized UNESCO City of Film with a strong independent media production sector, South West Film and Spark Animation draw on a deep local talent pool. Beyond animation, the parent agency manages commercial television production, aerial drone filming, charity campaigns, corporate communications, and digital marketing assets. Long-term commercial campaigns include producing more than 20 television commercials for The London Mint Office for broadcast on Sky TV, as well as digital promotional campaigns for consumer brands such as Walkers Crisps.Both agencies employ a structured production workflow covering:. Pre-production planning, creative strategy, and scriptwriting. Video content creation, video marketing and live event filming. Post-production editing, motion graphics, sound design, and color grading. AI video production and TV commercial productionAs marketing teams place greater emphasis on animated and short-form video assets, South West Film and Spark Animation continue to adopt updated production tools, including AI-assisted workflows, to improve turnaround times and lower production friction while maintaining high creative output.Learn more about South West Film's animation work atExplore Spark Animation's portfolio atInquiries can be sent to:...About South West FilmSouth West Film is an experienced video animation company and video production agency in Bristol, creating professional animated videos, explainer videos, and AI videos for businesses and organisations across the UK since 2011. Spark Animation, launched as a dedicated sister company, is a Bristol-based video animation agency creating engaging 2D and 3D animation, explainer videos, motion graphics and AI video animation content for businesses, brands, and organisations. Together, their core mission is to help companies communicate more effectively, increase market reach, and strengthen customer engagement through clear, high-quality digital video production.For the latest updates, follow South West Film on Social Media.X (formerly Twitter):Facebook:YouTube:

Nick Gear

South West Film

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

South West Film Marks 10th Anniversary of Animation Studio and 3rd Anniversary of Sister Agency Spark Animation News Provided By TP Studio November 03, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.