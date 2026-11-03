Wazoku To Partner With Tedxstockholm As Part Of Ongoing Commitment To Swedish Innovation

Simon Hill, Wazoku at TEDx Innovation Drive

Innovation scaleup behind a million-strong global crowd of problem-solvers partners with TEDxStockholm, following Simon Hill's recent TEDx Innovation Drive talk

- Simon Hill, co-founder, WazokuSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wazoku, the global innovation scale-up that helps organisations activate human intelligence to solve complex challenges, has been named a partner of TEDxStockholm. The partnership will run for one year initially and the first event involvement is at HUMAN AFTER ALL, taking place on 15 November at Nya Cirkus on Stockholm's Djurgården island.HUMAN AFTER ALL explores what makes us human in a world increasingly shaped by technology. Between talks, the event's exhibition space will be built around the five senses: sight, sound, smell, touch and taste.Drawing on two decades+ of data from Innocentive, Wazoku's open innovation marketplace, and its community of over a million problem-solvers in 195 countries, the company has found that around 70% of winning solutions come from outside the field that owns the problem.Wazoku will host an interactive challenge space at the event, inviting attendees to find the hidden connections between seemingly unrelated ideas, the same skill that sits at the heart of its work.“The most powerful innovation happens when you combine the reach of AI with the breadth of human perspective and the answer to many problems rarely comes from the place you expect,” said Simon Hill, co-founder of Wazoku.“AI helps us frame a problem and find the people most likely to hold the answer. Our data shows the variable that predicts success isn't the seniority of the experts in the room, it's how far the room reaches. HUMAN AFTER ALL celebrates exactly that, and there is no better city to have that conversation than Stockholm.”The partnership follows Simon Hill's TEDx talk in September, 'Genius Doesn't Scale', at TEDx Innovation Drive in Fairfield, Connecticut, where he previewed the ideas behind his new book, Mapping Value. In it, he shared a finding from Wazoku's data: challenges that reach solvers in only a handful of countries fail roughly two-thirds of the time, yet in 25 years, not one challenge that reached 40 or more countries has failed.Sweden has long been an important market for Wazoku, which has a team based in the country. Amongst many other Nordic clients past and present, including Denmark's Topsoe and Norwegian Offshore Wind, Swedish engineering group Sandvik used Wazoku to run its global Ideas Hub, which aims to gather 100,000 ideas by 2030 to drive its sustainability goals.Stockholm is steeped in innovation. The city sits at the heart of one of the world's most inventive economies, while Sweden ranks second globally in WIPO's Global Innovation Index 2025.“That Wazoku works with companies all over the world, in harness with its focus on Sweden, make it perhaps the ideal partner for TEDx Stockholm,” said Aziza Sudirman, TEDxStockholm Licensee Holder & Board Member.“The Wazoku team has embraced the HUMAN AFTER ALL theme and we are all excited for the event on 15 November.”-ends-About WazokuWazoku's combination of human and synthetic intelligence enables enterprises, public sector organizations and academic institutions to discover opportunities, access external expertise, manage innovation portfolios, commercialize IP, track value creation or simply outsource for a specific outcome.About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)tedxstockholmAbout TEDTED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Started as a four-day conference in California almost 30 years ago, TED has grown to support its mission with multiple initiatives. The two annual TED Conferences invite the world's leading thinkers and doers to speak for 18 minutes on a diverse mix of topics. Many of these talks are then made available, free, at TED. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Nandan Nilekani, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Isabel Allende and former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown. The TED2014 Conference takes place in Vancouver, British Columbia, along with the TEDActive simulcast in neighboring Whistler. TEDGlobal 2014 will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.TED's media initiatives include TED, where new TED Talks are posted daily; the Open Translation Project, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; and TEDBooks, short e-books on powerful ideas. TED has established the annual TED Prize, where exceptional individuals with a wish to change the world get help translating their wishes into action; TEDx, which supports individuals or groups in hosting local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, helping world-changing innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.

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Wazoku to partner with TEDxStockholm as part of ongoing commitment to Swedish innovation News Provided By Rise PR November 03, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology



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