Secure I.T. Environments Wins Contracts To Design And Build Two Modcel Containerised Data Centres For Bognor And Wrexham Maelor Hospitals

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Example of a SITE ModCel Containerised Data Centre

Jo-Anne Garvie, Commercial Director, Secure I.T. Environments

Projects for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board in Wales will provide resilient, secure and energy-efficient data centres to support critical hospital IT systems.

- Jo-Anne Garvie, Commercial Director, Secure I.T. EnvironmentsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE), one of the UK's leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced its appointment by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to design and build two of its ModCel containerised data centres at Ysbyty Gwynedd Hospital and Wrexham Maelor Hopsital, both in North Wales.Designed to accommodate six 48U IT cabinets, the secure external facilities will be constructed offsite, with mechanical and electrical infrastructure fully installed before being transported to the hospital and craned into position at each hospital. This approach will minimise construction activity on site while providing a complete, purpose-built environment for each hospital's critical IT infrastructure.The new data centres will incorporate dual incoming power supplies via diverse routes, which Secure I.T. Environments will be bringing to each site. Separate A and B power distribution, energy-efficient N+1 UPS and cooling systems, and cold aisle containment are also part of the designs. Physical security and protection will include a fire-resistant modular structure, IG55 fire suppression, early-warning smoke detection, CCTV and access control, alongside comprehensive environmental monitoring.SITE will also undertake the associated civil works, service connections, commissioning and integrated systems testing and training, ensuring the fully integrated data centres are immediately ready to support each hospital's requirements once on-site.The advantages of ModCel containerised data centresSITE's ModCel and ModCelEdge containerised data centres are a complete, bespoke data centre, built off-site to an ISO container footprint, then delivered, installed and commissioned on site. Power, UPS, cooling, fire protection, security and monitoring are all integrated before the unit arrives. They give customers the performance of a traditional data centre without the long build programme, and the facility can be moved to a new location if the estate changes.Jo-Anne Garvie, Commercial Director at Secure I.T. Environments, commented: "Hospitals rely on their IT infrastructure to support a wide range of essential services, making resilience and reliability critical. These projects combine the protection and performance of a purpose-built data centre with the advantages of offsite construction, helping minimise disruption in a busy hospital environment. We are delighted to have been appointed by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and look forward to delivering these new ModCel containerised data centre facilities."About Secure I.T. Environments LtdSecure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.The company offers a“Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.Secure I.T. Environments' primary aim is to ensure that clients' critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment. To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.For media enquiries contact:Duncan GurneyGinger PR Ltd...+44 (0) 1932 485 300

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Secure I.T. Environments Wins Contracts to Design and Build Two ModCel Containerised Data Centres For Bognor and Wrexham Maelor Hospitals News Provided By Ginger PR Ltd November 03, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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