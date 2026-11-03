Openroaming® Deployed At Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) Train Stations With Wi-Fi Coverage In Switzerland

Logo of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

WBA OpenRoaming logo

Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

Implemented with Swiss network specialist onway, Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) OpenRoaming enables seamless, secure and automatic Wi-Fi connectivity for all users across SBB train stations and SBB office locations in Switzerland

- Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO, Wireless Broadband AllianceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), the global industry body dedicated to driving seamless and interoperable Wi-Fi services across the global wireless ecosystem, has today announced the deployment of WBA OpenRoamingacross Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) train stations with existing Wi-Fi coverage and SBB corporate office buildings in Switzerland.Implemented in partnership with Swiss network specialist onway, this deployment joins the growing global ecosystem of OpenRoaming-enabled venues, network operators and identity providers, bringing to users seamless, automatic and secure Wi-Fi connectivity.Transforming the Passenger Wi-Fi ExperienceDeveloped and governed by the WBA, OpenRoaming is a global Wi-Fi roaming federation built on Passpointtechnology and a federated identity framework that brings together network operators and trusted identity providers to deliver secure, seamless and automatic connectivity across participating networks. By moving Wi-Fi beyond individual, isolated networks, OpenRoaming provides passengers with a cellular-style Wi-Fi experience, enabling devices to connect automatically and securely without repeated login portals, captive forms or SMS verification codes.This deployment highlights the growing role of OpenRoaming in connected mobility. As users move between different venues, cities and destinations, OpenRoaming helps provide a more consistent connectivity experience while reducing repeated Wi-Fi onboarding.SBB operates within the OpenRoaming federation as both an Access Network Provider (ANP) and an Identity Provider (IDP), ensuring that every SBB OpenRoaming profile holder enjoys seamless, automatic connectivity not only across Switzerland, but at participating OpenRoaming hotspots worldwide.For transport operators, OpenRoaming provides a standards-based framework for delivering secure, managed Wi-Fi at scale while simplifying user onboarding and supporting a more seamless digital journey.Key Highlights of the OpenRoaming Deployment:One-Time Setup, Global Connectivity: Register once through an SBB OpenRoaming profile and compatible devices can connect automatically at participating SBB locations and other OpenRoaming Wi-Fi hotspots worldwide without repeated captive portals or SMS verification.Pre-Arrival Connectivity: International visitors can download the SBB OpenRoaming profile before travelling (currently available in Germany, France, Italy, Austria, and Lichtenstein) and connect automatically when they arrive at participating SBB locations.Secure Connectivity: OpenRoaming uses standards-based enterprise-grade authentication and encryption to provide secure Wi-Fi access and reduce the risks associated with traditional public Wi-Fi onboarding.A More Connected Journey: OpenRoaming supports a more consistent digital experience as passengers move across participating transport networks and other OpenRoaming-enabled venues.Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said:“Public transport is a natural environment for OpenRoaming, where passengers expect connectivity to work seamlessly and securely, as they move between destinations. SBB's nationwide deployment demonstrates how OpenRoaming can remove the friction of repeated Wi-Fi logins while providing secure, automatic connectivity at scale.”Basile Bluntschli, Head of Engineering of onway, said: "OpenRoaming only works if the identity side is as solid as the network. For the deployment at SBB we delivered exactly that: our own platform – onway director, macman and the onway registrar – lets users obtain a profile in seconds and connect securely everywhere, without manually administering a single account."Users in Switzerland, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, and Lichtenstein can download the SBB OpenRoaming profile at sbb/en and enjoy seamless, secure Wi-Fi access without repeated logins.To learn more about OpenRoaming and its benefits, visit wballiance/openroaming.About the Wireless Broadband AllianceWireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is Seamless, Secure and Interoperable Wireless Experiences. The WBA's mission is to bring together global industry leaders, collaborating to accelerate the development, integration and adoption of next-generation Wi-Fi and other network technologies to deliver business growth, superior experience through innovation, end to end solutions enablement, standards development, and practical real-world deployment programs. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, 6G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs.Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, HFCL, HPE, Intel, Reliance Jio, RUCKUS Networks, Telecom Deutschland and Turk Telekom.Follow Wireless Broadband Alliance:Media Contacts: WBA Communications:...

Wireless Broadband Alliance PR team

WBA Communications

+ +44 1932 485300

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OpenRoaming® Deployed at Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) Train Stations With Wi-Fi Coverage in Switzerland News Provided By Ginger PR Ltd November 03, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.