Healthlink Dimensions Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification For Its Healthcare Data Solutions Environment

- Kartik Subbiah, Chief Technology Officer, HealthLink DimensionsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HealthLink Dimensions ( ), a healthcare marketing intelligence company that helps organizations identify, understand, and engage healthcare professionals, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification, effective September 25, 2026.Clients trust HealthLink Dimensions with some of their most sensitive work: the audiences they want to reach, the strategies behind their outreach, and the data that informs both. That trust has always shaped how the company builds and operates. With ISO/IEC 27001, the international standard for information security management, that commitment is now independently verified.The certification was awarded after a rigorous assessment of how HealthLink Dimensions protects information across the Healthcare Data Solutions environment, the technology platform where HealthLink Dimensions stores, processes, and delivers its verified healthcare professional data and client data. The certified scope is:"The Information Security Management System (ISMS), in accordance with ISO/IEC 27001:2022, supporting the confidentiality, integrity and availability of customer data, supplier information, and HealthLink Dimensions' internal data related to Healthcare Data Solutions System environment."The assessment was conducted by A-LIGN, an ISO/IEC 27001 certification body accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) and the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), and a security and compliance partner trusted by more than 6,400 global organizations."Healthcare data is only as valuable as it is trustworthy, and that begins with how securely it is built, stored, and managed. Security is not something we add at the end. It is part of how we engineer and operate every system that touches our clients' and providers' information," said Kartik Subbiah, Chief Technology Officer of HealthLink Dimensions. "ISO 27001 gives us a disciplined framework to assess risk, apply the right controls, and keep improving. Having an independent assessor verify it gives our clients confidence in what sits behind the data. We will keep strengthening those protections as the technology and threats around us evolve."ISO/IEC 27001 is an information security management system standard published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and updated in October 2022. Certification requires an organization to show that it has identified its security risks, put controls in place to manage them, and committed to reviewing and improving those controls over time.For HealthLink Dimensions clients, that means the safeguards protecting their information are documented, audited by an independent certification body, and maintained as part of how the company operates every day, not just at audit time."Congratulations to HealthLink Dimensions for earning ISO/IEC 27001 certification, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like HealthLink Dimensions, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."About HealthLink DimensionsHealthLink Dimensions is the nation's most trusted provider of verified healthcare provider data, with the largest database of its kind, audited by third-party verifier BPA Worldwide. Its database includes over 1.2 million MDs and DOs, 600,000+ NPs and PAs, and more than 3.4 million clinicians with validated email addresses. Through its four product families, Profile, Enrich, Engage, and Pulse, HealthLink Dimensions helps life sciences and pharma companies, hospitals, health plans, marketing agencies, and CMEs define, reach, and measure engagement with the healthcare professionals who matter most to them. The company is committed to protecting client and provider data and holds TrustArc TRUSTe privacy certification, SOC 2 Type II attestation, and ISO/IEC 27001 certification, and is a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI). Clients also choose HealthLink Dimensions for its superior service and product excellence. For more information, visit .About A-LIGNA-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.

Nathan Lenyszyn

HealthLink Dimensions

+1 404-250-3916

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HealthLink Dimensions Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for Its Healthcare Data Solutions Environment News Provided By HealthLink Dimensions November 03, 2026, 09:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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