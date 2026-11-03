Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Air Travel
(MENAFN) Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory are increasingly disrupting air traffic, triggering flight delays and cancellations as authorities impose repeated restrictions at airports across the country.
A total of 3,594 flight restrictions were recorded at Russian airports between January and October, according to figures compiled by Doletit using data from the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency.
The measures affected airports in regions close to Ukraine as well as major international aviation hubs in Moscow, including Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.
Restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were frequently introduced overnight. Approximately half of the recent suspensions took place between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Moscow time.
Disruptions increased significantly last month, when authorities introduced 545 separate restrictions, almost nine times the 60 recorded during the corresponding month a year earlier.
The repeated closures have also created operational challenges for the transport sector. Russia’s Transport Ministry reported a 20.3% rise in flights delayed by more than two hours between January and August. The impact was particularly pronounced in October, with more than 51,900 flights delayed by at least 15 minutes and over 7,000 canceled across 118 airports nationwide.
Airlines have often been forced to divert aircraft to other airports, generating additional costs for passenger accommodation and ground transportation.
Russia’s national carrier Aeroflot, for example, arranged hotel stays for more than 2,600 passengers and distributed 11,000 meal vouchers after restrictions were introduced at Sheremetyevo Airport on Oct. 23.
Further disruptions on Oct. 29 and 30 required the airline to provide hotel accommodation for 1,600 passengers, issue 20,000 meal vouchers and arrange transportation to final destinations for more than 1,300 people.
Restoring regular flight operations following unexpected airport closures has also posed challenges for airlines seeking to comply with aviation safety rules on crew working hours and mandatory rest periods.
Russian airlines were already operating under difficult conditions after the US and European Union closed their airspace to Russian aircraft in early 2022, preventing carriers from using international routes through those territories.
Western sanctions have added further pressure by prohibiting the sale of aircraft, spare parts and maintenance services to Russia, creating additional difficulties for the country's aviation industry.
A total of 3,594 flight restrictions were recorded at Russian airports between January and October, according to figures compiled by Doletit using data from the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency.
The measures affected airports in regions close to Ukraine as well as major international aviation hubs in Moscow, including Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky.
Restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were frequently introduced overnight. Approximately half of the recent suspensions took place between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Moscow time.
Disruptions increased significantly last month, when authorities introduced 545 separate restrictions, almost nine times the 60 recorded during the corresponding month a year earlier.
The repeated closures have also created operational challenges for the transport sector. Russia’s Transport Ministry reported a 20.3% rise in flights delayed by more than two hours between January and August. The impact was particularly pronounced in October, with more than 51,900 flights delayed by at least 15 minutes and over 7,000 canceled across 118 airports nationwide.
Airlines have often been forced to divert aircraft to other airports, generating additional costs for passenger accommodation and ground transportation.
Russia’s national carrier Aeroflot, for example, arranged hotel stays for more than 2,600 passengers and distributed 11,000 meal vouchers after restrictions were introduced at Sheremetyevo Airport on Oct. 23.
Further disruptions on Oct. 29 and 30 required the airline to provide hotel accommodation for 1,600 passengers, issue 20,000 meal vouchers and arrange transportation to final destinations for more than 1,300 people.
Restoring regular flight operations following unexpected airport closures has also posed challenges for airlines seeking to comply with aviation safety rules on crew working hours and mandatory rest periods.
Russian airlines were already operating under difficult conditions after the US and European Union closed their airspace to Russian aircraft in early 2022, preventing carriers from using international routes through those territories.
Western sanctions have added further pressure by prohibiting the sale of aircraft, spare parts and maintenance services to Russia, creating additional difficulties for the country's aviation industry.
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