Israeli Opposition Parties Back Eisenkot for Prime Ministerial Mandate
(MENAFN) Several Israeli opposition parties have agreed to recommend that President Isaac Herzog appoint Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government during consultations set for Wednesday and Thursday.
The Democrats party, headed by Yair Golan, announced its support Monday through a statement carried by a public broadcaster. The move followed similar decisions by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Together party on Sunday and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party on Monday.
Two Arab political alliances, the three-party Joint List led by Yousef Jabareen and the United Arab List headed by Mansour Abbas, are also expected to endorse Eisenkot during the consultations.
If all opposition and Arab parties submit recommendations in his favor, Eisenkot could receive backing from 67 lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset, compared with 53 supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc.
Golan warned that “Israel’s security is in grave and immediate danger,” accusing Netanyahu of attempting to remain in office through force despite his election defeat.
In a video shared on X, Golan claimed that Netanyahu was “prepared to manufacture a security crisis” and put Israeli civilians and soldiers at risk to disrupt the democratic process and extend his time in power.
The Democrats party, headed by Yair Golan, announced its support Monday through a statement carried by a public broadcaster. The move followed similar decisions by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s Together party on Sunday and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party on Monday.
Two Arab political alliances, the three-party Joint List led by Yousef Jabareen and the United Arab List headed by Mansour Abbas, are also expected to endorse Eisenkot during the consultations.
If all opposition and Arab parties submit recommendations in his favor, Eisenkot could receive backing from 67 lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset, compared with 53 supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc.
Golan warned that “Israel’s security is in grave and immediate danger,” accusing Netanyahu of attempting to remain in office through force despite his election defeat.
In a video shared on X, Golan claimed that Netanyahu was “prepared to manufacture a security crisis” and put Israeli civilians and soldiers at risk to disrupt the democratic process and extend his time in power.
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