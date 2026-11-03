Unfortunate That Grace Harris Has Gone At Base Price: Abhinav Mukund

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) UP Warriorz's decision to secure Australian all-rounder Grace Harris at her base price in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction has drawn attention, with former India cricketer Abhinav Mukund questioning whether the franchise's latest acquisition reflects her actual value.

Mukund believes Harris, despite coming off a strong season, was unfortunate to lose her place in a championship-winning setup following the return of fellow Australian Ellyse Perry, but expects the hard-hitting batter to play an important role for UP Warriorz in the upcoming edition.

Harris, who has previously represented UP Warriorz, was among the notable overseas additions made by the franchise at the auction. Her availability at the base price has raised questions about how teams are valuing experienced overseas players, particularly those who have already demonstrated their ability to deliver in the competition.

Explaining why Harris found herself in that position despite her performances, Mukund pointed towards the difficulty of retaining a place in a settled overseas combination when another high-profile player becomes available.

"I actually feel for someone like Grace Harris because, if you look at every other team in the league, they've got their four overseas players nailed down along with the associates, if required. And unfortunately for Grace Harris, despite having a great season, she finds herself out of a championship-winning side because a better player, for lack of a better word, Ellyse Perry is back,” Mukund told JioStar.

Mukund also highlighted how the return of established international players can influence auction decisions, even when franchises are required to part ways with performers who have contributed to successful campaigns. In Harris' case, the Australian's power-hitting and versatility could offer UP Warriorz an important middle-order option.

The franchise has also brought in Sophie Molineux, adding another dimension to its overseas resources. However, the challenge will be to identify a combination that accommodates its new signings alongside established names such as Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield and Sophie Ecclestone.

“So, when she's back, you've got to free up a spot so that there is another skill set that's available. So unfortunate for her because she's gone at base price and I don't think that's the value for someone like Grace Harris. In fact, if another team had decent money, even Molineux would have gone for much more. Grace Harris is a great pick and she will be back to batting in the middle order for UP Warriorz,” he added.