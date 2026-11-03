SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals To Host Fifth Health Forum To Promote Family Health And Exchange Medical Expertise

The forum will take place from 4 to 6 November at Baynounah Educational Complex in Madinat Zayed, with around 10,000 visitors expected. The programme will bring together community activities, an international medical conference, specialist workshops, and a student competition exploring the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026 - SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced that SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals will host the Fifth Health Forum from 4 to 6 November at Baynounah Educational Complex in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held under the patronage of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, under the theme“Health is a Way of Life”, the forum will bring together families, healthcare professionals, and students through a programme that connects community awareness with professional learning. Its focus on family health aligns with the UAE's Year of Family 2026 while providing opportunities to learn about healthcare services and related educational and career pathways.

The community programme will feature interactive health talks, awareness activities, and opportunities to engage with healthcare providers. Through these activities, visitors will be able to learn about the services available in the region, ask questions, and discuss health topics in a community setting outside the hospital.

Hamad Khamis Al Mansoori, Chief Executive Officer of SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, said:“The healthcare sector in Al Dhafra Region benefits from the attention and support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, reflecting His Highness's commitment to enhancing quality of life and strengthening the services provided to members of the community. Families make health decisions every day, and we therefore strive to ensure that information is clear and relevant to their needs. Through the forum, we want residents to learn about the services available to them and feel comfortable asking questions. Bringing healthcare providers into a community setting gives us another opportunity to listen and explain.”

Alongside the public activities, the forum will host an international medical conference featuring scientific lectures and specialist workshops for healthcare professionals, aimed at exchanging expertise and discussing approaches to developing health services.

Dr. Mariam Rashed Al Mehairbi, Chief Medical Officer at SEHA Al Dhafra Hospitals, said:“The scientific programme gives colleagues an opportunity to discuss their experiences and connect specialised knowledge with the nature of their work. Student participation also helps introduce them to the diverse professions that support healthcare and the requirements of each before they choose their educational and career paths.”

This focus on future career pathways extends to the fifth edition of the competition exploring the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare, with the participation of students from schools, colleges, and universities. The forum will also encourage students to explore careers in medicine, nursing, and allied health professions.

The forum will feature an accompanying exhibition and outdoor areas, with the participation of government and private-sector entities, PureHealth subsidiaries, and strategic partners. Participating organisations will showcase healthcare services and technologies, including artificial intelligence applications, while the forum will also provide institutions with opportunities to explore collaboration and investment in Al Dhafra Region.

The forum forms part of SEHA's efforts to strengthen community engagement in the region and provide a platform that brings together healthcare and educational entities and local institutions, contributing to the exchange of knowledge and expertise and supporting community health priorities.

About SEHA:

SEHA is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company operates a significant number of the public hospitals and clinics of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East.

SEHA is committed to continuously improving customer care to recognised international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 2600 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care, urgent care, 6 dialysis centres, and 4 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 132,000 inpatients annually, conduct 52,000 surgeries, and treat more than 6.7 million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East, with more than 20,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

To find out more about SEHA's specialised clinic or to book an appointment, call 80050 or visit SEHA. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA mobile app or WhatsApp: 02 410 2200.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostics, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare. The company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the science of longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operator of hospitals in the UK

Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

PureHealth's network comprises the following: