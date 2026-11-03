Honeywell Aerospace Brings Aerospace-Grade Thermal Resilience To Equinix AI Data Center
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Thermal Response Module helps maintain cooling continuity for liquid-cooled AI infrastructure during power disturbances and rapid load changes PHOENIX, Nov, 2026 – Honeywell Aerospace NASDAQ: HONA today announced that Equinix®, a leading global digital infrastructure company, has tested and installed its Thermal Response Module TRM at the Equinix Co-Innovation Facility CIF in Ashburn, Virginia. Honeywell Aerospace is applying its thermal management technology across several markets, including aerospace and defense and data centers. The company notes that heat loads in commercial aerospace and defense closely mirror those found in data center markets. As AI data centers move to higher-density infrastructure, even a brief interruption or fluctuation in cooling can affect graphics processing unit (GPU) performance and put high-value hardware at risk. The TRM acts as a thermal buffer, helping maintain stable coolant temperatures during power disturbances, rapid changes in compute demand or fluctuations elsewhere in the cooling system. According to Omdia, an industry research company, some form of liquid cooling is currently deployed in fewer than half of data centers, with the market expected to sustain annual growth of 20% over the next five years. The TRM is a turnkey, drop‐in solution that integrates directly into existing cooling loops between the coolant distribution unit (CDU) and servers without requiring redesign, and is fully agnostic to CDU vendor or architecture. This simplifies deployment and reduces time-to-value for operators implementing liquid-cooled AI infrastructure. The collaboration demonstrates Honeywell Aerospace's approach to technology differentiation. Although aerospace platforms and AI data centers operate in very different environments, both depend on precise thermal management to protect critical systems, sustain performance and maintain continuous operation. The module uses proprietary phase-change materials to store and release thermal energy when it is needed. This immediate thermal response helps sustain cooling continuity, limit performance throttling and reduce the risk of equipment damage while the wider cooling system responds. Delivering 7.6 times more cooling power than chilled‐water, the TRM stabilizes the cooling loop within seconds and can be built out to support several minutes of thermal buffering. This helps operators avoid temperature excursions, reduce service level agreement risk, expand their thermal safety margin to support higher technical cooling system loop temperatures, and shift power from cooling to revenue‐generating compute. “We are pleased to have collaborated with Honeywell Aerospace on the development and testing of the Thermal Response Module,” said Pawel Wlodarczak, design innovation director, Global Design, Equinix.“Testing at our Ashburn Co-Innovation Facility demonstrated the technology's capability to manage rapid GPU cooling load fluctuations while requiring a smaller footprint in comparison to buffer tanks. As AI deployments continue to scale, innovations such as this will help address critical cooling and infrastructure challenges.” Operators are adopting direct-to-chip liquid cooling to support increasingly powerful AI processors. Honeywell Aerospace's TRM strengthens these systems by providing immediate thermal support during power disruptions, short-term compute surges or fluctuations in cooling operations, helping keep AI servers available while protecting valuable hardware. “AI workloads are pushing data center thermal systems harder than they were designed to run,” said Rich DeGraff, president and CEO of Control Systems for Honeywell Aerospace.“We have taken phase-change material technology developed to protect mission-critical aerospace and defense systems and applied it to a similar challenge in AI infrastructure. Our work with Equinix shows how proven aerospace technology can help data center operators protect critical hardware, sustain performance and reduce the risk of disruption.” Honeywell Aerospace's Thermal Response Module combines engineered phase-change materials, heat-exchanger designs that support rapid or sustained cooling, and onboard state-of-charge sensing. Together, these capabilities help stabilize temperatures and improve the consistency and efficiency of chillers, coolant distribution units and other upstream cooling assets. The modular, tailorable system can be scaled for applications ranging from edge deployments to large AI clusters. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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