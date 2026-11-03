Are Building Codes Ready For The Rise Of Modular And Off-Site Construction?

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Mr. Mohamed Amer, Managing Director – MENA, ICC International Code Council ICC Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The GCC's construction sector is entering a period in which the building site may no longer be where most of the building is actually made.

Across the region, modular and off-site construction are gaining attention as developers and governments look for ways to deliver projects more efficiently while maintaining quality, safety and consistency. In June 2026, Dubai Municipality approved the DuBox Modular Construction System after reviewing its manufacturing process at a controlled factory environment. This is one example of how regulators are already creating pathways for new construction methods.

The important regulatory question, therefore, is not simply whether building codes are 'ready' for modular construction. It is whether the regulatory process can effectively follow a building through a construction journey that increasingly takes place across more than one location.

When the building site becomes part of a larger system:

Traditional construction generally concentrates design, fabrication, inspection and assembly around a single project site. Off-site construction distributes those activities.

A structural or building component may be designed in one location, manufactured in a controlled facility, transported across significant distances and then assembled and completed on another site. That distributed process raises questions around structural integrity, fire performance, quality control, transportation, lifting and final installation.

This does not necessarily require an entirely new regulatory system. It does, however, require clarity about how existing requirements apply across the full process.

Who is responsible for verifying compliance at the manufacturing stage? What documentation needs to accompany a component to the project site? How are changes made during fabrication communicated to the authority having jurisdiction? And how are factory inspections coordinated with site inspections without creating unnecessary duplication?

These are not simply technical questions. They are questions of accountability, predictability and project delivery.

The factory is becoming part of the compliance landscape:

For regulators, this shift means looking beyond the final building and considering how compliance is demonstrated throughout the construction process. Factory production, inspection, transportation and on-site assembly each form part of the building's delivery, and each needs a clear place within the approval process.

The evolution of standards around off-site construction reflects this shift. The ICC/MBI 1200 series, developed by the International Code Council (ICC) and Modular Building Institute (MBI), addresses the process from planning and design through fabrication, transportation, assembly and inspection.

The GCC is already developing its own approaches to innovative construction systems. ICC's MENA operations work within regional frameworks including the Saudi Building Code, Abu Dhabi International Building Code® (IBC) and GSO Gulf Building Code, while also supporting the evaluation and inspection of off-site and prefabricated systems.

The opportunity now is to ensure that regulatory processes continue to evolve alongside construction methods, providing a clear line of sight from factory to final approval without compromising the safety objectives that building codes are designed to protect.

From approval at the site to assurance across the process:

As off-site construction becomes more widespread, assurance will need to extend across the construction chain, from approved designs and controlled fabrication through inspection, transportation, assembly and final verification.

This does not mean reducing oversight. In many cases, it means moving some oversight earlier in the process, where manufacturing conditions can be controlled and documented, while maintaining appropriate checks at the final site.

Internationally, this conversation is already moving forward. The ICC's 2027 International Codes® (I-Codes®) incorporate provisions from the ICC/MBI 1200 series intended to streamline approval of off-site construction, while a new ICC consensus committee is currently working on second editions of Standards 1200, 1205 and 1210.

For the GCC, the opportunity is not simply to adopt international approaches, but to consider how the region's own regulatory frameworks can continue evolving alongside construction technology and project delivery models.

The future of construction may increasingly be assembled in pieces. The regulatory pathway should not become fragmented along with it.

If the GCC can maintain a clear line of sight from design and manufacturing through transportation, assembly, inspection and final approval, modular construction can develop not as an exception to the building safety framework, but as another way of delivering buildings within it.