NADEC Approves Five-Year Strategic Plan With Approximately SAR 5 Billion In Capital Investments

5-Year Plan focuses on leveraging existing investments and operational capabilities to drive commercial growth and enhance long-term returns. Further strengthening the Dairy, Juice and Food Processing business through channel expansion, product innovation and improved operational efficiency. Accelerating expansion into value-added red meat products and developing technology-enabled, advanced Agriculture. Phased implementation from 2027 to 2031, with the financial impact expected to materialize gradually from 2027 onwards.

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, November, 2026G – National Agricultural Development Company (the“Company” or“NADEC”), one of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's leading food companies, with a diversified portfolio across essential food categories including Dairy, Juice and Food Processing, Protein and Agriculture, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the Company's Strategic Plan for 2027–2031, which includes planned capital investments of approximately SAR 5 billion. The plan is designed to support NADEC's expansion across essential food categories, grow its Protein and advanced Agriculture businesses, and improve operational and commercial efficiency. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The plan builds on the infrastructure, operational and commercial capabilities NADEC has developed through investments made over recent years, alongside its strategic partnerships. The next phase will focus on leveraging these existing assets and capabilities to drive commercial growth and develop higher-value products. The plan is structured around three strategic themes, namely Strengthen the Core, Scale the Growth and Secure the Foundation.

Commenting on the plan's approval, Mr. Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Rebdi, Chairman of NADEC, said:“This plan reflects our ambition to build a leading national food and agriculture company that is stronger and more resilient, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's long-term food security priorities. Strengthening domestic production, securing supply chains and increasing our resilience to external shocks are essential to ensuring that NADEC continues to play its role as a trusted provider of essential food products. We aim to create long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution, strong governance and prudent capital allocation, while supporting consumers and local communities and contributing to the resilience and prosperity of the Saudi economy.”

Dr. Solaiman bin Abdulaziz Al-Twaijri, CEO of NADEC, added:“In recent years, we have been busy laying the foundations to offer a broader range of essential food products to consumers and business customers. Under the new plan, we intend to take NADEC to the next level by investing approximately SAR 5 billion across the business, while leveraging our existing capabilities to support commercial growth and expansion. Principally, we will strengthen our core operations, build on the commercial momentum of our Protein business and develop a more differentiated Agriculture offering.

These priorities reflect our continued commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's food security ecosystem by strengthening domestic production, contributing to more diversified and sustainable food supply sources, and developing innovative products that cater to changing market needs. By creating greater integration across our businesses and improving productivity throughout our operations, we aim to maximize the value of our investments, achieve sustainable growth, strengthen our competitive position and deliver long-term returns.”

A key component of the plan is to further strengthen NADEC's Dairy, Juice and Food Processing business, which remains the foundation of the Company. This includes expanding product availability across retail outlets, foodservice and the fast-growing e-commerce channels, growing the customer base and introducing new products that respond to evolving consumer preferences. NADEC will also leverage its investments in production lines and manufacturing technologies to improve productivity and product availability. Recent product innovation initiatives have included expanding the kefir range and introducing new juice flavors.

Alongside strengthening its core business, NADEC has identified Protein as a key priority for expansion, with a focus on growing its red meat business and progressively moving toward higher-value packaged products. This expansion is supported by three major developments, including the commissioning of the Haradh slaughterhouse, the joint venture with Hilton Foods and the acquisition of full ownership of Al Raie National Livestock Company. The segment recorded year-on-year revenue growth of 100.2% in Q3 2026 and 69.1% during the first nine months of the year. NADEC continues to make good progress towards the launch of its branded, retail-ready packaged red meat products across major retail channels by the end of 2026, leveraging its existing production capabilities, distribution networks and cold-chain infrastructure.

The plan also targets further expansion in Agriculture, with an emphasis on increasing domestic production of higher-value agricultural products through modern technologies and controlled-environment farming. Priorities include strengthening seed production and tissue culture capabilities, as well as advancing the development of the AgriTech Park in Hail. Supporting this direction, NADEC signed an agreement during Q3 2026 to acquire a six-hectare hydroponic farming facility in Haradh, comprising high-tech greenhouses equipped with climate-control systems. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to fulfillment of the agreed conditions. These initiatives aim to improve resource efficiency and expand domestic production, while combining food security objectives with commercial returns.

To enhance returns from the expansion of its businesses, the plan emphasizes greater integration across NADEC's operating segments, leveraging its established distribution network and commercial relationships to offer food solutions that address a broader range of foodservice and business customer needs. Additional priorities include improving supply and demand planning, enhancing manufacturing, distribution and procurement efficiency, securing feed supplies, strengthening supply-chain resilience, and reducing costs and waste.

NADEC will implement the plan in phases from 2027 to 2031, with initiatives and investments assessed against market conditions and business priorities. The plan's approval has no material financial impact at present, while its financial impact is expected to materialize gradually from 2027, depending on implementation progress. The plan is primarily focused on growing the Company's existing businesses and expanding its projects and investment initiatives, including previously announced acquisition projects. The Company will continue to evaluate and assess future strategic acquisition opportunities that could support business growth and create sustainable long-term value. NADEC will disclose any material developments in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and disclosure requirements.

About NADEC:

Established in 1981, National Agricultural Development Company (Nadec) was founded with a mission to support Saudi Arabia's food security and has evolved into a diversified food company serving millions of consumers across the Kingdom every day.

Nadec's integrated value chain spans farming, livestock operations, advanced greenhouses, manufacturing, processing, distribution and delivery. The operating model supports trusted Saudi-made quality, operational excellence and broad market reach, to meet the evolving needs of the modern customer and consumer.

The Company's strategy is focused on strengthening its leadership in Dairy, Juice and Food Processing, scaling Protein and Agriculture, expanding across channels and markets, improving supply-chain and digital capabilities to support Saudi Arabia's food security priorities through commercially disciplined growth.