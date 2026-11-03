ADGM-Incorporated Multipolitan Raises US$2 Million To Accelerate Global Mobility Technology Platform
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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The round was raised at a pre-money valuation of US$ 25 million (AED 91.81 million).
Multipolitan's Private Client business has generated more than US$4 million (AED 14.69 million) in net revenue in under two years.
The funding will be deployed towards the launch of the Multipolitan App and to support the acceleration of Multipolitan Private Client.
The startup's proprietary technology stack includes INREX, FlightIQ, and Visa Connect
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