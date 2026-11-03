Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
ADGM-Incorporated Multipolitan Raises US$2 Million To Accelerate Global Mobility Technology Platform

ADGM-Incorporated Multipolitan Raises US$2 Million To Accelerate Global Mobility Technology Platform


Date: 2026-11-03 04:01:08

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
    The round was raised at a pre-money valuation of US$ 25 million (AED 91.81 million). Multipolitan's Private Client business has generated more than US$4 million (AED 14.69 million) in net revenue in under two years. The funding will be deployed towards the launch of the Multipolitan App and to support the acceleration of Multipolitan Private Client. The startup's proprietary technology stack includes INREX, FlightIQ, and Visa Connect
Abu Dhabi, Nov 2026 – Multipolitan, an ADGM-incorporated global mobility technology company, has raised US$2 million (AED 7.35 million) in a pre-seed funding round at a US$25 million (AED 91.81 million) pre-money valuation. Led by global venture studio, accelerator and incubator EmergentX, the investment will support the company's ambition to simplify how individuals and families live, travel and manage their lives across international borders. The investment marks the next phase of Multipolitan's growth as it prepares to launch its consumer-facing digital platform in December 2026, building on the commercial traction of its established Private Client business, which has generated more than US$4 million in net revenue in under two years. With operations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Multipolitan has secured a Tech Innovator Licence endorsement at ADGM, establishing a presence within Abu Dhabi's technology and entrepreneurship ecosystem. The company is combining specialist immigration and mobility expertise with digital innovation to address the increasingly complex requirements of internationally mobile individuals and families. Multipolitan's expansion comes as Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global centre for technology, entrepreneurship and innovation, supported by its wider economic diversification ambitions. The emirate's Economic Vision 2030 prioritises a globally integrated, knowledge-based economy, while its Government Digital Strategy 2025 – 2027 is backed by AED 13 billion to accelerate AI adoption, digital infrastructure and more seamless services for residents and businesses. Against this backdrop, Multipolitan's technology-led approach reflects the growing role of digital solutions in simplifying cross-border mobility and supporting increasingly international lifestyles. International mobility is growing rapidly. More than 1.5 billion international trips are taken each year, over 300 million people live outside their country of birth, and an estimated 40 million people identify as digital nomads. “Travel involves managing passports, visas, insurance, and pre-arrival documents – on top of tracking flights,” said Lee Smith, co-founder of Multipolitan.“Add a family with multiple passports and visas, it quickly becomes overwhelming. Multipolitan removes the friction of traveling to, or living in, other countries.” Multipolitan brings immigration, visa, travel, and cross-border administration into a single platform, using proprietary tools that monitor changing entry requirements, assess visa requirements, and provide real-time travel intelligence. The company is building a single platform to bring these moving parts together, delivered through two products: Multipolitan Private Client: a service for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and affluent clients, and Multipolitan App: a consumer app organised around three connected needs – Live, Travel, and Stay. Through Live, users will be able to manage passports, visas, residence information, and family documents in one place, with reminders for important document deadlines. Travel brings together visa and entry requirements, pre-arrival preparation, and real-time flight updates, including schedule changes, terminal information, and gate updates. Stay helps users track time spent abroad, remaining stay allowances, and relevant deadlines, with planned calculations for covered travel rules, including Schengen scenarios. Together, the three pillars are designed to make managing life across borders simpler and more connected. To power the platform, the company has built a proprietary technology stack that includes INREX, an immigration intelligence engine; FlightIQ, a real-time travel intelligence platform; and Visa Connect, an AI-powered travel visa engine. The new capital will be deployed to support the December 2026 launch of the Multipolitan App and accelerate the growth of its Private Client business. The company's advisory operations also provide research and customer insights that inform the development of its technology platform, connecting established client expertise with its longer-term digital ambitions. Multipolitan was founded by Nirbhay Handa, former Group Head of Business Development at Henley & Partners, and Lee Smith, entrepreneur and co-founder of Paidy, the Japanese fintech company acquired by PayPal for US$ 2.7 billion (AED 9.92 billion).Handa's experience in global mobility and Smith's background building and scaling fintech products underpin Multipolitan's approach to combining specialist mobility expertise with consumer technology. “As more individuals, entrepreneurs and families build their lives across borders, the need for simpler, more connected mobility solutions continues to grow,” said Nirbhay Handa, co-founder of Multipolitan.” Abu Dhabi's focus on technology, innovation and international connectivity makes it an important base for our global growth ambitions. This investment will help us bring together specialist mobility expertise and technology to make navigating international travel and residency more accessible and efficient.” Multipolitan currently employs more than 40 professionals across Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bengaluru, including eight team members in the UAE. With further expansion planned in Kuala Lumpur and Manila, the company is strengthening its international presence as it prepares to introduce its consumer technology platform. About Multipolitan: Multipolitan is the platform for borderless living, enabling people to live, move, and travel globally. Launched in 2024, Multipolitan was co-founded by Nirbhay Handa, a former Group Head at Henley & Partners, and Lee Smith, co-founder, who previously founded payment unicorn Paidy, which was acquired by PayPal. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

MENAFN03112026005446012082ID1111906997


Mid-East Info

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search