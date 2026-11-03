Why Is AEHR Stock Surging 10% Overnight?



Aehr Test Systems reported Q1 revenue of $33 million, up 200% year-on-year.

The company has raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $150 million. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned 'bullish.'

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) stock jumped overnight after the semiconductor testing equipment maker reported record fiscal first-quarter (Q1) 2027 revenue of $33 million, up 200% year-on-year. Strong bookings, a $109.3 million effective backlog and a higher fiscal 2027 revenue forecast further boosted investor confidence in the company's AI-driven growth prospects.

Aehr Test Systems stock traded up more than 10% overnight ahead of Tuesday. The stock is also on track for its best year since 2021.

Aehr Test Posts Record Revenue And Stronger Outlook

During the Q1 earnings call, CEO Gayn Erickson said the company generated $33 million in revenue in Q1, a 200% increase from last year and a 75% rise from the previous quarter.

Aehr's effective backlog, which also includes orders received after the quarter ended, stood at $109.3 million as of Nov. 1. The company said its growing order pipeline and better visibility into customer manufacturing plans have strengthened its confidence in future business.

“Demand for our FOX wafer-level burn-in (WLBI) solutions remains strong. Our lead AI processor WLBI production customer continues to expand capacity, supported by the $22 million follow-on order announced in August 2026,” said Erickson.

Aehr has raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $150 million from the prior guidance of $130 million – $150 million. The updated outlook would represent a 200% increase from fiscal 2026 revenue.

AI Semiconductor Demand Supports Aehr Test's Growth

Erickson said demand for Aehr's wafer-level and package-level burn-in systems continues to improve. These solutions help semiconductor manufacturers test chips under demanding conditions before they enter commercial use.

“As devices become more advanced, the need for comprehensive test and burn-in is becoming essential to ensure reliability and performance, which is driving growing adoption of our solutions across multiple markets.”

AEHR Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'bullish' from 'neutral'.

A user said,“This was a very healthy earnings report. I believed this was overvalued at $100+ but look at where we are now, way more reasonable with good upside in response to this. Barring a big overall market move down, there are shorts out there I'd expect to close out their positions over the coming days and we know how quickly this stock moves.”

AEHR stock has gained 154% year-to-date.

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