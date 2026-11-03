Iranian Navy Reports Tanker Fire After Mine Strike Near Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) An oil tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine in a restricted maritime zone east of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Navy said Monday.
The Navy’s public relations office stated that the vessel had entered what it described as a "prohibited and unsafe" area while its navigation systems were switched off.
The military body cautioned tanker operators against entering restricted waters without prior coordination or disabling their vessel identification systems.
It urged shipowners to take note of the consequences faced by ships entering forbidden zones with their tracking systems deactivated, warning that such conduct could lead to mine explosions and onboard fires.
The statement did not disclose the tanker’s name or provide information about its crew, possible casualties or the scale of the damage.
The reported incident comes as maritime tensions remain elevated around the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Israeli war on Iran.
The Navy’s public relations office stated that the vessel had entered what it described as a "prohibited and unsafe" area while its navigation systems were switched off.
The military body cautioned tanker operators against entering restricted waters without prior coordination or disabling their vessel identification systems.
It urged shipowners to take note of the consequences faced by ships entering forbidden zones with their tracking systems deactivated, warning that such conduct could lead to mine explosions and onboard fires.
The statement did not disclose the tanker’s name or provide information about its crew, possible casualties or the scale of the damage.
The reported incident comes as maritime tensions remain elevated around the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Israeli war on Iran.
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