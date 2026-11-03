Newly Elected Israeli Knesset Sets Inaugural Session for November
(MENAFN) Israel’s newly elected parliament is scheduled to convene for its first session on Nov. 10, when lawmakers will take their oaths of office and choose a new speaker, according to an announcement issued Monday.
The session is set to begin at 4 pm local time (1400 GMT), with President Isaac Herzog and several invited dignitaries expected to attend.
The announcement comes after last Tuesday’s parliamentary elections failed to give any political bloc a clear majority in the 120-seat Knesset.
Preliminary figures show that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alliance secured 53 seats, compared with 48 for opposition parties and 19 for Arab political groups. A minimum of 61 seats is required to form a parliamentary majority.
Final election results are expected to be released on Wednesday.
All newly elected representatives, along with lawmakers returning to parliament, will take an oath of allegiance to Israel during the opening session.
The Knesset’s first order of business will then be the election of a speaker from among its members.
The opposition Change bloc, headed by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, is seeking to replace current Speaker Amir Ohana, who belongs to Netanyahu’s Likud party.
The session is set to begin at 4 pm local time (1400 GMT), with President Isaac Herzog and several invited dignitaries expected to attend.
The announcement comes after last Tuesday’s parliamentary elections failed to give any political bloc a clear majority in the 120-seat Knesset.
Preliminary figures show that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alliance secured 53 seats, compared with 48 for opposition parties and 19 for Arab political groups. A minimum of 61 seats is required to form a parliamentary majority.
Final election results are expected to be released on Wednesday.
All newly elected representatives, along with lawmakers returning to parliament, will take an oath of allegiance to Israel during the opening session.
The Knesset’s first order of business will then be the election of a speaker from among its members.
The opposition Change bloc, headed by former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, is seeking to replace current Speaker Amir Ohana, who belongs to Netanyahu’s Likud party.
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