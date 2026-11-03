Finland Plans National Entry Restrictions on Russian Athletes
(MENAFN) Finland plans to introduce domestic measures preventing Russian athletes from entering the country, without waiting for potential European Union-wide restrictions, Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said Monday.
Valtonen told a Finnish newspaper that the government would move forward with the proposal independently, with further details about the planned measures expected later this week.
In an earlier statement on X, she declared that "if Russia continues its war of aggression, Russian athletes will not be welcome in Finland next year."
She also said that during the October Foreign Affairs Council meeting, she had urged EU counterparts to limit Russian athletes' access across the Schengen area. The European Commission is currently examining the issue, she added.
According to Valtonen, Finland does not need to amend its legislation to introduce the restrictions, as existing measures would be sufficient.
The proposed restrictions would apply not only to athletes officially representing Russia but also to individuals competing without displaying national symbols.
“As far as, for example, visa legislation is concerned, it is tied to citizenship, not to the symbols under which someone participates,” Valtonen said.
Under existing visa regulations, foreign athletes may enter Finland under certain employment-related arrangements if they satisfy the applicable conditions.
Valtonen told a Finnish newspaper that the government would move forward with the proposal independently, with further details about the planned measures expected later this week.
In an earlier statement on X, she declared that "if Russia continues its war of aggression, Russian athletes will not be welcome in Finland next year."
She also said that during the October Foreign Affairs Council meeting, she had urged EU counterparts to limit Russian athletes' access across the Schengen area. The European Commission is currently examining the issue, she added.
According to Valtonen, Finland does not need to amend its legislation to introduce the restrictions, as existing measures would be sufficient.
The proposed restrictions would apply not only to athletes officially representing Russia but also to individuals competing without displaying national symbols.
“As far as, for example, visa legislation is concerned, it is tied to citizenship, not to the symbols under which someone participates,” Valtonen said.
Under existing visa regulations, foreign athletes may enter Finland under certain employment-related arrangements if they satisfy the applicable conditions.
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