Syria, Lebanon Hold Talks on Facilitating Refugee Returns
(MENAFN) Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met a Lebanese delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri in Damascus on Monday to discuss the return of Syrian refugees and measures to support the process.
The meeting took place at Tishreen Palace and included Syrian Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Marwan al-Halabi, Education Minister Mohammad Abdulrahman Turko, and Social Affairs and Labor Minister Hind Kabawat.
The visit builds on earlier discussions and seeks to advance the work of joint committees established by both countries to address matters of mutual concern.
Ministerial discussions have also begun across several sectors, focusing on issues falling under the respective ministries' responsibilities and seeking to translate broad agreements into practical steps.
The agenda includes administrative, social and educational concerns linked to the presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
The latest discussions follow an Oct. 19 meeting in Damascus between Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Hanin Sayed and her Syrian counterpart, Hind Kabawat. Their talks addressed refugee returns, child protection and cooperation through the exchange of expertise in social protection.
During that meeting, Sayed said approximately 700,000 Syrians had returned from Lebanon by September 2026, citing figures from the UN refugee agency.
The meeting took place at Tishreen Palace and included Syrian Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Marwan al-Halabi, Education Minister Mohammad Abdulrahman Turko, and Social Affairs and Labor Minister Hind Kabawat.
The visit builds on earlier discussions and seeks to advance the work of joint committees established by both countries to address matters of mutual concern.
Ministerial discussions have also begun across several sectors, focusing on issues falling under the respective ministries' responsibilities and seeking to translate broad agreements into practical steps.
The agenda includes administrative, social and educational concerns linked to the presence of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
The latest discussions follow an Oct. 19 meeting in Damascus between Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Hanin Sayed and her Syrian counterpart, Hind Kabawat. Their talks addressed refugee returns, child protection and cooperation through the exchange of expertise in social protection.
During that meeting, Sayed said approximately 700,000 Syrians had returned from Lebanon by September 2026, citing figures from the UN refugee agency.
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