Migrant Boat Tragedy Leaves Seven Dead Near Canary Islands
(MENAFN) At least seven people died while attempting to reach Spain’s Canary Islands aboard a migrant vessel carrying nearly 140 passengers, according to maritime rescue officials.
Rescue teams located the boat early Monday approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Arrecife, Lanzarote’s capital. Two bodies remained aboard the vessel, while survivors reported that five others had been thrown into the Atlantic during the journey.
Separately, three additional boats carrying a combined 132 people arrived in Arrecife early Monday, according to reports citing the Canary Islands’ emergency coordination center.
The archipelago was also hit by heavy rainfall on Monday, prompting regional authorities to issue their highest-level rain warning for eastern La Palma, one of the western islands.
The number of migrants reaching the Canary Islands by sea increased by 285% in October compared with the same month last year, according to regional government figures.
However, arrivals declined over a longer period. Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 15, Spanish Interior Ministry figures recorded 8,970 people reaching the islands by sea, down 33.5% from the 13,491 registered during the corresponding period in 2025.
Rescue teams located the boat early Monday approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Arrecife, Lanzarote’s capital. Two bodies remained aboard the vessel, while survivors reported that five others had been thrown into the Atlantic during the journey.
Separately, three additional boats carrying a combined 132 people arrived in Arrecife early Monday, according to reports citing the Canary Islands’ emergency coordination center.
The archipelago was also hit by heavy rainfall on Monday, prompting regional authorities to issue their highest-level rain warning for eastern La Palma, one of the western islands.
The number of migrants reaching the Canary Islands by sea increased by 285% in October compared with the same month last year, according to regional government figures.
However, arrivals declined over a longer period. Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 15, Spanish Interior Ministry figures recorded 8,970 people reaching the islands by sea, down 33.5% from the 13,491 registered during the corresponding period in 2025.
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