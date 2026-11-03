Arab Political Parties Hold First Post-Election Talks on New Government
(MENAFN) Arab political parties represented in Israel’s parliament held their first post-election meeting on Monday, seeking to coordinate their efforts to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government as the process of forming a new administration approaches.
The gathering took place two days before President Isaac Herzog is due to begin consultations with parties elected to the 120-seat Knesset. The discussions, scheduled to start Wednesday, will help determine which lawmaker should receive the mandate to form the next government.
Preliminary election results showed Arab parties winning 19 parliamentary seats, while Netanyahu’s political bloc secured 53. Opposition parties obtained 48 seats, leaving both camps short of the 61 seats required to command a majority.
Ahmad Tibi, who heads the Joint List’s parliamentary bloc, shared a photograph of the meeting on X, showing representatives from the participating parties.
“A coordination and consultation meeting between the leadership of the Joint List and the United Arab List,” Tibi wrote.
He said the objective was to “bring down the Netanyahu, (Itamar) Ben-Gvir and (Bezalel) Smotrich government and replace it with a government of change.”
The photograph featured Tibi alongside Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen of the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, National Democratic Assembly representative Bakr Awawdeh and United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas.
The gathering took place two days before President Isaac Herzog is due to begin consultations with parties elected to the 120-seat Knesset. The discussions, scheduled to start Wednesday, will help determine which lawmaker should receive the mandate to form the next government.
Preliminary election results showed Arab parties winning 19 parliamentary seats, while Netanyahu’s political bloc secured 53. Opposition parties obtained 48 seats, leaving both camps short of the 61 seats required to command a majority.
Ahmad Tibi, who heads the Joint List’s parliamentary bloc, shared a photograph of the meeting on X, showing representatives from the participating parties.
“A coordination and consultation meeting between the leadership of the Joint List and the United Arab List,” Tibi wrote.
He said the objective was to “bring down the Netanyahu, (Itamar) Ben-Gvir and (Bezalel) Smotrich government and replace it with a government of change.”
The photograph featured Tibi alongside Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen of the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality, National Democratic Assembly representative Bakr Awawdeh and United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment