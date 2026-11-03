Israeli Forces Tear-Gas West Bank School; Settler Attacks Soar 112 Percent
(MENAFN) Dozens of Palestinian students and teachers were overcome by tear gas Monday after Israeli forces fired canisters toward a school, as settlers blocked roads across the occupied West Bank in a fresh surge of unrest.
The incident struck the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, village council head Amin Abu Aliya told a Turkish news agency. Medical teams treated the affected on site, he said, while Palestinian Civil Defense crews worked to clear gas from classrooms. Abu Aliya said the village has endured repeated attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in recent weeks.
Roads blocked, livestock stolen
In the northern Salfit governorate, settlers shut several roads used by Palestinian drivers, local sources said. They reportedly closed a road near the towns of Haris and Kifl Haris, blocked the Wadi Qana road linking Salfit and Qalqilya governorates, and set tires ablaze on a main route. Settlers also piled stones across a road leading to Al-Zaytoonah University of Science and Technology in the Wadi al-Shaer area, snarling traffic.
In the northern Jordan Valley, settlers stole about 90 goats from the Salhab area, according to Mutaz Bisharat, an official who monitors settlement activity in Tubas and the Jordan Valley.
“The theft came amid an increase in attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank,” Bisharat said.
Attacks nearly doubled in October
Earlier Monday, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported 1,369 settler attacks across the West Bank in October, up 111.6% from 647 in September. Combined attacks by the Israeli army and settlers reached 3,133 last month, a 52.8% rise from the previous month, the commission said. Israeli forces accounted for 1,764 of them.
Palestinian figures put the number of settlers at nearly 750,000, living in 156 settlements and around 360 outposts across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The settlements are widely considered illegal under international law. In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that the sharp rise in settler violence, carried out with state support and complicity, posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.
Six arrested in raids
The Israeli army also arrested six Palestinians in raids across Nablus, Ramallah and Hebron, a Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy group said.
In Nablus, troops detained a man from the town of Tell and rearrested journalist Samer Khuwaira at his home in Nablus city. Khuwaira was first detained April 10, 2025, and placed under administrative detention without charge later that month. He served about nine months in Israeli prisons before his release Jan. 7, 2026.
In Ramallah, forces arrested two young men in a raid on Kobar village and another Palestinian from Al-Amari refugee camp. In Dura, south of Hebron, troops raided a home and detained another man.
Israeli military operations and settler attacks have intensified across the West Bank since the war in Gaza began in October 2023. According to Palestinian figures, more than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed and around 13,350 wounded in the West Bank since then, while more than 26,000 have been arrested.
The incident struck the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah, village council head Amin Abu Aliya told a Turkish news agency. Medical teams treated the affected on site, he said, while Palestinian Civil Defense crews worked to clear gas from classrooms. Abu Aliya said the village has endured repeated attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in recent weeks.
Roads blocked, livestock stolen
In the northern Salfit governorate, settlers shut several roads used by Palestinian drivers, local sources said. They reportedly closed a road near the towns of Haris and Kifl Haris, blocked the Wadi Qana road linking Salfit and Qalqilya governorates, and set tires ablaze on a main route. Settlers also piled stones across a road leading to Al-Zaytoonah University of Science and Technology in the Wadi al-Shaer area, snarling traffic.
In the northern Jordan Valley, settlers stole about 90 goats from the Salhab area, according to Mutaz Bisharat, an official who monitors settlement activity in Tubas and the Jordan Valley.
“The theft came amid an increase in attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians and their property across the West Bank,” Bisharat said.
Attacks nearly doubled in October
Earlier Monday, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported 1,369 settler attacks across the West Bank in October, up 111.6% from 647 in September. Combined attacks by the Israeli army and settlers reached 3,133 last month, a 52.8% rise from the previous month, the commission said. Israeli forces accounted for 1,764 of them.
Palestinian figures put the number of settlers at nearly 750,000, living in 156 settlements and around 360 outposts across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The settlements are widely considered illegal under international law. In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that the sharp rise in settler violence, carried out with state support and complicity, posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities.
Six arrested in raids
The Israeli army also arrested six Palestinians in raids across Nablus, Ramallah and Hebron, a Palestinian prisoners’ advocacy group said.
In Nablus, troops detained a man from the town of Tell and rearrested journalist Samer Khuwaira at his home in Nablus city. Khuwaira was first detained April 10, 2025, and placed under administrative detention without charge later that month. He served about nine months in Israeli prisons before his release Jan. 7, 2026.
In Ramallah, forces arrested two young men in a raid on Kobar village and another Palestinian from Al-Amari refugee camp. In Dura, south of Hebron, troops raided a home and detained another man.
Israeli military operations and settler attacks have intensified across the West Bank since the war in Gaza began in October 2023. According to Palestinian figures, more than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed and around 13,350 wounded in the West Bank since then, while more than 26,000 have been arrested.
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