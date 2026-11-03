Demonstrators Shut University Building in Hamburg Amid Youth Protests
(MENAFN) Dozens of protesters blocked entrances to a university building on Monday morning following a wave of youth demonstrations across Germany.
Construction barriers and waste containers were placed outside the entrances to the University of Cologne’s Faculty of Economics and Social Sciences, according to reports. Police confirmed that several gatherings were taking place, including three separate demonstrations addressing various issues, among them education.
Protesters Express Solidarity With European Strikes
Outside the faculty building, demonstrators, some wearing face coverings, displayed banners in English calling for the freedom of oppressed people and encouraging boycotts and resistance.
One masked protester said the blockade was partly motivated by concerns that a growing share of public spending was being directed toward the military industry rather than education, with one euro out of every three reportedly allocated to the defense sector.
Participants also chanted slogans, including some targeting the police.
A demonstrator at the faculty said the protesters were university students supporting the group “Gen-Z-regelt” (Gen Z takes charge), although they were not participating through the initiative's formal organization.
Construction barriers and waste containers were placed outside the entrances to the University of Cologne’s Faculty of Economics and Social Sciences, according to reports. Police confirmed that several gatherings were taking place, including three separate demonstrations addressing various issues, among them education.
Protesters Express Solidarity With European Strikes
Outside the faculty building, demonstrators, some wearing face coverings, displayed banners in English calling for the freedom of oppressed people and encouraging boycotts and resistance.
One masked protester said the blockade was partly motivated by concerns that a growing share of public spending was being directed toward the military industry rather than education, with one euro out of every three reportedly allocated to the defense sector.
Participants also chanted slogans, including some targeting the police.
A demonstrator at the faculty said the protesters were university students supporting the group “Gen-Z-regelt” (Gen Z takes charge), although they were not participating through the initiative's formal organization.
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