Tashkent, Mckinsey Discuss City Development Strategy Through 2030

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tashkent city authorities and global consulting firm McKinsey & Company discussed developing a long-term strategy for the Uzbek capital through 2030, with a focus on improving urban governance and strengthening the implementation of strategic initiatives on November 3.

According to Tashkent regional administration, the discussions took place during a meeting between Tashkent Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov and a McKinsey delegation led by the company's Global Managing Partner, Bob Sternfels.

The parties discussed establishing a shared vision for Tashkent's development through 2030, improving the city's management system and increasing the effectiveness of strategic planning. Particular attention was paid to translating strategic decisions into concrete projects and developing mechanisms to assess their implementation and results.

Moreover, the meeting covered the development experience of major cities, including Beijing, Riyadh, Dubai and Moscow. The participants considered how urban management practices applied in these cities could be adapted to Tashkent's development priorities.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to explore a partnership focused on professional training, skills development and capacity building for city employees, including managerial personnel. Under the proposed cooperation, McKinsey specialists are expected to participate in training programs for staff of Tashkent's municipal services.

McKinsey & Company is a U.S.-based global management consulting firm founded in 1926. It advises governments, corporations and financial institutions on strategy development, organizational management, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, operational efficiency and workforce development.