Three Arrested With Narcotics, Rs 12 Lakh During Raid In Vaishali

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) The Vaishali Police, in a joint operation with the Prohibition Department, have arrested three persons and seized 119.30 grams of narcotics, three mobile phones and Rs 12.33 lakh in cash during a raid in the Bidupur police station area under 'Operation Neelkanth' on Monday night.

The operation was conducted at a house in Baguliya Gachhi village under Mail Panchayat following a tip-off received by a joint team of the Bihar Police and the State Narcotics Control Bureau, Patna.

Acting on the information, the team cordoned off the suspected premises and carried out a detailed search.

During the raid, the police recovered approximately 119.30 grams of narcotics. Initial information indicated that it contained approximately 56 grams of brown sugar and 50 grams of smack. Apart from that, three mobile phones and Rs 12,33,160 in cash were also recovered from their possession.

The police suspect that the seized cash was generated through the illegal narcotics trade.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pawan Thakur, his son Neeraj Kumar, and Neeraj's wife Bhanu Kumari.

All three are being interrogated to establish the source of the seized narcotics and cash, as well as their alleged roles in the procurement, sale and supply of the contraband.

Investigators are also trying to identify other people who may be linked to the suspected drug trafficking network.

The police are examining the possible supply chain and financial transactions associated with the accused.

An FIR has been registered at Bidupur police station, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The raid was carried out as part of an ongoing district-wide campaign launched under the direction of Vaishali's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to curb drug trafficking and the illegal narcotics trade.

Under 'Operation Neelkanth', the police and the Prohibition Department are conducting coordinated action against suspected drug networks.

The investigation into the seizure and the alleged involvement of the arrested persons is continuing.

According to the police, the arrested individual, Neeraj Kumar, was a named accused in a murder case that took place in Kanchanpur village about two years ago.