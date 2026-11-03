BJP Accuses AISA's Neha Bora Of 'Hindu Hate', Claims She Is 'Inspired' By Lop Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on All India Students' Association (AISA) President, Neha Bora over her remarks on the "Brahmanical system" and religious institutions. The BJP alleged that she was displaying "Hindu hate" and shared an old statement in which she alleged that priests commit rapes inside temples.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari targeted Bora over the comments and alleged that her views were influenced by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi.

He also alleged that the Congress was harbouring hostility towards Hindus, claiming that the party's approach posed a threat to the country's unity.

Taking to social media platform X, Bhandari shared Bora's remarks and drew a comparison with an earlier statement attributed to Rahul Gandhi concerning the safety of women in temples.

"Neha Bora, poster girl of Rahul Gandhi, displays her Hindu hate! Says - 'Pujaris rape in temple'. She is inspired by Rahul Gandhi, who earlier had said 'Mandiro main ladkiyon ke sath ched chad hoti hai'. Congress hates Hindus, loves vote bank! Congress Soch is a threat to India's unity!" Bhandari alleged in his post.

The controversy erupted after Bora made the remarks while extending support to an impeachment resolution against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The resolution and the criticism surrounding the Election Commission have been part of the ongoing political debate over the revision of electoral rolls which the Opposition claims have resulted in the disenfranchisement of 13 crore Indians.

Bora had earlier accused the authorities of deliberately deleting voters' names and committing procedural violations during the electoral roll revision exercise.

Following these allegations, Bora turned her attention to caste-based discrimination and the role of religious institutions, arguing that women and other vulnerable sections required protection from what she described as the "Brahmanical system".

"Protection is absolutely necessary - and it is precisely from the Brahmanical system that such protection is required. This is a system which posits that the poor, the oppressed, animals and women are all deserving of subjugation and abuse. It is the very same system under which even Brahmin women are unsafe and fall victim to rape. Priests commit rapes inside temples. We have witnessed such instances..." Bora said.