Madhuri Dixit Says It Was Her Dream To Marry & Have Children, Cites 'DTPH' Dialogue Realising Dr. Nene Was The One

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, in a wholesome moment, revealed that getting married and having a family was always a dream she cherished.

Recalling how she knew her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, was the right person for her, the actress said that when she met him, she instinctively felt he was the one she wanted to spend her life with.

She also cited the iconic dialogue from her film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' while describing how her real-life love story unfolded.

Madhuri opened up about her marriage and relationship with Dr. Nene during a conversation on the quiz-based reality show Kon Honar Crorepati, where she was interacting with contestants Shiv Thakare and Gautami Patil.

Sharing how she had always envisioned marriage and motherhood, Madhuri said,“I always wanted to get married. It was my dream to have a family, a home, children, everything. When I met Dr. Nene, I felt, 'This is the person I want in my life,' and that is why I married him. You remember the dialogue from Dil To Pagal Hai, 'Kahin na kahin, koi na koi mere liye banaya gaya hai... aur kabhi na kabhi main usse zaroor miloongi.' That is what happened to me. When I met him, I felt he was the one.”

The actress's recollection came after Shiv, who appeared on the show alongside Gautami, was asked about his own marriage plans. Responding to Madhuri's question, Shiv revealed that while there is currently no one special in his life, but he hopes to get married soon and has already decided that his future bride will be a Marathi girl.

Shiv said,“Ma'am, I honestly don't know. I've left it to God. But one thing is certain: it will happen soon, and I'll marry a Marathi girl!”

When Madhuri playfully probed whether he already had someone in mind, Shiv clarified,“There was someone, but there's no one at the moment.”

Shiv then turned to Madhuri for advice and asked whether he should get married. This prompted the actress to share her own experience of finding the right life partner and meeting Dr. Nene.

For the uninitiated, Madhuri Dixit married cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Shriram Nene in October 1999. The couple have two sons, Arin and Ryan. After spending several years in the United States, the family eventually moved back to India.

–IANS

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