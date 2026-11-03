Mobile Phone Thief Arrested After Police Encounter In Noida

MENAFN - IANS) Noida, Nov 3 (IANS) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida nabbed two accused for alleged stealing of mobile phones, with one of them being arrested following an encounter, officials said on Tuesday.

One of the accused, identified as Aman Chaturvedi, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during retaliatory firing between police and the miscreants in Bhangel, Noida, according to officials.

The second accused, Akash Yadav, was arrested during a combing operation. Both accused were involved in mobile phone thefts in crowded public areas, police said.

Police recovered four stolen mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Further, an illegal firearm, two live cartridges, and one spent cartridge case were recovered from the injured accused.

Moreover, the probe revealed that Chaturvedi already has several criminal cases registered against him, including murder and attempt to murder.

The injured accused has been admitted to a hospital, and further police action is underway.

In a similar case reported earlier on Tuesday, police arrested a person in connection with a vehicle-robbery case after an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, officials said.

The miscreant has been identified as Abhimanyu, also known as 'Raja' or 'Honey'. He was struck by gunfire and sustained an injury to his leg in a retaliatory police firing.

Officials said that Abhimanyu has been arrested and admitted to a hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, his two accomplices, Chhotu and Dhruv, fled the scene. The police are currently searching for the absconding suspects.

According to the police, the encounter occurred on Ghiror Road, within the jurisdiction of the Kurawali police station. The arrested suspect, Abhimanyu, and his associates were involved in vehicle robberies. They had hired a four-wheeled vehicle from Auraiya district.

"During the journey, they asked the driver to stop the vehicle under the pretext of relieving themselves. As soon as the driver stopped, the suspects forcibly removed him from the vehicle, stole it, and fled the scene," officials said.

The incident took place on the night of October 26-27 within the Kurawali police station area.

Following an extensive investigation and search, the police obtained crucial information regarding the suspects. Acting on this, a police team conducted an operation on Ghiror Road, leading to an encounter with the criminals. Abhimanyu was shot in the leg, while Chhotu and Dhruv managed to escape.