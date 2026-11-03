GIFT Nifty Trading Starts Earlier As NSEIX Extends Market Hours To 23.5 Hours

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) GIFT Nifty trading now begins at 5:15 am IST, an hour and 15 minutes earlier than before, after NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) rolled out near round-the-clock operations from November 2.

The move is aimed at giving global investors wider access to Indian markets across time zones and enhancing GIFT City's connectivity with international financial markets.

Under the revised schedule, the morning trading session for NSE IFSC Nifty 50 Index Futures, popularly known as GIFT Nifty, now begins at 5:15 am IST instead of 6:30 am. The new timings came into effect on November 2.

The morning pre-open session now starts at 5 am, followed by normal trading from 5:15 am to 3:40 pm. The pre-close session begins at 3:40 pm, with order collection continuing until 3:50 pm and the session ending at 3:55 pm.

The second trading session remains unchanged. Its pre-open session starts at 3:58 pm, while normal trading runs from 4:05 pm until 2:45 am IST the following day.

The earlier opening is expected to allow market participants to react more efficiently to overnight developments in global markets before domestic trading begins in India.

GIFT Nifty is closely tracked by investors and traders as an indicator of the likely opening trend of the benchmark Nifty index.

In a statement, NSEIX said it had successfully completed the first day of operations under the enhanced trading framework. With the revised schedule, the exchange now operates from 3:15 am IST until 2:45 am the next day, spanning major Asian, European and American market hours.

According to the exchange, the extended trading window will provide greater flexibility for international investors and market participants to manage risks, respond to global events and access Indian market products across multiple time zones.