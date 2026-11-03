QUBE Development Unveils SAWA Residences: A Prime Waterfront Address In Mohammed Bin Rashid City

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Positioned on one of the longest lagoon frontages in Meydan Horizon, the project brings 355 premium apartments to MBR City Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – November 2026: QUBE Development, a renowned and award-winning real estate developer known for creating uniquely designed communities across the UAE, has officially launched SAWA Residences in Meydan Horizon within Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City). Marking an important milestone in QUBE's ongoing AED 7.5 billion project pipeline across the UAE, the project reinforces the company's focus on disciplined execution, prime positioning, and long-term asset value.

Occupying a prominent plot within MBR City's wider 54 million square foot destination, the project features one of the most extensive lagoon frontages in the district. Residents will have immediate access to 2 km of crystal lagoons alongside a 4 km landscaped promenade. Through clean contemporary lines and tropical greenery, the development is positioned within a lower-density enclave to maximise natural sunlight, open sightlines, and direct physical links to the surrounding waterfront.

The project translates QUBE's“Meant to Be” design philosophy into everyday living by working with the organic contours of the land rather than imposing rigid, artificial structures. Across its collection of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, layouts focus on functionality, natural illumination, and quality finishes. Every residence comes fully integrated with premium kitchen appliances and smart home systems to deliver modern, intuitive living.

A complete wellbeing and social infrastructure anchor the project across dedicated wellness, fitness, and leisure zones. Residents have access to a central swimming pool, dedicated relaxation pool, solarium, private cabanas, steam and sauna suites, and an outdoor Zen Garden designed with water installations. Active spaces include an on-site boxing studio, indoor and outdoor yoga areas, and a modern gym fitted exclusively with Technogym equipment. Social amenities include an executive residents' lounge, pool bar, private meeting rooms, an outdoor barbecue area, and interactive children's play areas.

Egor Molchanov, CEO of QUBE Development, commented:“Exceptional architecture can be created anywhere, but prime waterfront land cannot be replicated. SAWA Residences is our response to the opportunity presented by Meydan Horizon, combining direct lagoon access, strong connectivity and a prime position within one of MBR City's emerging waterfront districts. Our focus is to create homes that give residents a better everyday living experience while also delivering long-term value. SAWA is designed to respond to what buyers are looking for today, while remaining relevant for years to come.”

SAWA Residences represents a key milestone in QUBE Development's growth trajectory as it continues to build and execute its pipeline characterised by high build standards, robust construction timelines, and durable design principles across the UAE.