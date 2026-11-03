Rahm Hails“Fantastic” Yas Links Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship Debut

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jon Rahm has given Yas Links a glowing first review ahead of his Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship debut, as the Spaniard sets about securing his place in next week's DP World Tour Championship. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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It is Rahm's first trip to Abu Dhabi and it comes just weeks after he and his wife, Kelley, welcomed their fourth child, Begoña. He touched down in the capital on Monday after a long day of travel and wasted little time getting to know the front nine.

“It's in about as good shape as you can expect a golf course to be,” said Rahm, a two-time Major Champion, after his first practice round at Yas Links.

“That was absolutely fantastic. Not a blade of grass out of place. Firm, but reactive in a consistent way. It was truly enjoyable. The one thing everybody has told me coming to this golf course is that it's always in great shape and there's a lot of movement to the greens.”

Rahm starts the opening event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs as the man on the bubble. He sits 51st in the Race to Dubai Rankings Delivered by DP World with only the top 50 going through to the season finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

But he isn't losing sleep over it.

“The good thing about this week is that we are all guaranteed points, right. So I know I need to play well but I don't think I need a stellar effort to make it to next week.

“I would say if I just play solid, I know the way that I can play golf, I should play next week. But yes, it's an unusual thought to have. It's a little bit added to just the tournament itself.”

The wind was already up on Yas Island on Monday, and Rahm's record suggests the conditions should suit him. Both of his Irish Open titles came on exposed coastal links, at Portstewart in 2017 and Lahinch in 2019, where the breeze is rarely far away. He has also shown he can win in the UAE, triumphing at the DP World Tour Championship three times, in 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Still, Rahm believes it's up to the player to adapt to the course, not the other way round.

“I think nowadays, we get very caught up on a golf course fitting a player, where I think as players, it's our duty to adjust to the golf course and the conditions,” said the World Number 15.

“I think the players that can do that the best are the ones that can win consistently. If you only play where you think you can play good, it's going to be a very short career, at least as far as I'm concerned.”

Away from the course, Rahm hopes to see more of Yas Island once his Pro-Am duties are done.

“Obviously I'm aware that the F1 track is right there, Ferrari World is right here. I just haven't been able to go out and explore,” he said.

“Tomorrow after the Pro-Am when I have a free afternoon, maybe I get to do a little bit of that.”

The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, staged by the DP World Tour and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, runs from 5–8 November at Yas Links Abu Dhabi. The top 70 available players on the Race to Dubai Rankings are competing for the 50 places in the DP World Tour Championship the following week.

Away from the golf, the tournament will offer a full programme of family entertainment and live music. In celebration of the UAE Year of the Family, this year's Family Weekend takes place across both Saturday and Sunday, while children aged 17 and under go free throughout tournament week.

Every ticket includes access to the Future Falcons Kids' Zone, which features a bouncy castle, face painting, bubble shows, giant games and interactive activities. Young golfers can enjoy free golf lessons, and fans of all ages can watch live trick-shot shows just steps away from some of the world's best players.

The Championship Village will also feature sports and sponsor activations, big screens, a long putt challenge, interactive golf challenges and photo opportunities. Roaming performers, stilt walkers, giant ball walkers and glitter artists will add to the festival atmosphere throughout the week.

Live music will take over the main stage after play each day. Scottish singer-songwriter Greg Pearson, who has supported Lewis Capaldi, OneRepublic, James Blunt and The Kooks, opens the programme on Thursday, while Abu Dhabi-based trio Speed Wagon bring their full-band sound on Friday. Indie cover band Wet Grass, whose set spans everything from Taylor Swift and Olivia Dean to Snow Patrol and Noah Kahan, take to the stage on Saturday, before Ollie Chapman, who launched his career at 16 opening for Stormzy at Dubai's RedFest Arena, closes the week on Sunday.

General admission tickets are free for the first two days of the event, while Saturday and Sunday tickets are available now for AED 90, so fans can save 10% on the AED 100 gate price by booking in advance.

Fans can also elevate their experience with Bar on Nine, the Ticket+ offering which was incredibly popular in 2025, with tickets for this exclusive option available from AED 180, including an AED 100 voucher for food and drink.

The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship Premium Experience option is the Championship Chalet on the 18th, where spectators can enjoy five-star hospitality with the best view of the action. Nestled in a prime spot on the 18th green, guests will have exclusive access to the air-conditioned chalet with stunning panoramic views of the action on the final hole, with prices starting from AED 1,600.

Fans who can't make it to Yas Links this week can still catch the action. As well as the usual broadcast partners, the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship and the DP World Tour Championship can be bought and streamed online in the Middle East via Recast at . Viewers can buy individual rounds or a four-day Championship Pass.