Specterai Quantum Security And HPT Sign Implementation Roadmap For Post-Quantum Migration And Training In Vietnam

Representatives of SpecterAI Quantum Security and HPT Vietnam Corporation exchange the signed partnership schedules and action roadmap at HPT's office in Ho Chi Minh City on October 28, 2026.

SpecterAI Quantum Security and HPT Vietnam Corporation teams at HPT's office in Ho Chi Minh City following the signing of the partnership schedules and action roadmap on October 28, 2026.

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SpecterAI Quantum Security, a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) company, and HPT Vietnam Corporation signed the detailed schedules and action roadmap of their Strategic Partnership Agreement on October 28, 2026. The signing moves the partnership, first concluded in June 2026, from framework to execution, with a joint plan to bring PQC migration services and quantum security education to the Vietnamese market.Post-quantum cryptography refers to encryption designed to withstand future quantum computers, which are expected to break public-key methods such as RSA and elliptic-curve cryptography. Organizations also face“harvest now, decrypt later,” in which encrypted data is collected today and decrypted later.Under the agreement, HPT serves as a Preferred Partner of SpecterAI in Vietnam across three service pillars. The first is quantum security training, built on SpecterAI's curriculum of 55 AI-proctored hands-on labs covering Shor's algorithm, the ML-KEM and ML-DSA algorithms standardized as NIST FIPS 203 and 204, and VPN, TLS and PKI auditing. Training begins with HPT's engineering team and extends to cohorts for banks and government agencies.The second pillar is a five-phase PQC migration service: cryptographic inventory and CBOM generation, risk prioritization, migration planning, implementation and testing, and independent validation. A Cryptographic Bill of Materials inventories the algorithms, certificates, keys and cryptographic libraries an organization relies on. HPT leads client relationships, project management and implementation; SpecterAI validates independently, because a party that carried out migration work cannot validate it. The third pillar is compliance assessment against NIST FIPS 203, 204 and 205 and Vietnamese standards, with certification issued by accredited bodies including SpecterAI's partner CCLab.The signing follows a regulatory milestone. On October 27, 2026, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology published the final IR 8547, which deprecates quantum-vulnerable public-key algorithms such as RSA and elliptic-curve cryptography from 2031 and disallows them after 2035. The European Union's roadmap calls for high-risk systems to migrate by the end of 2030 and the remainder by 2035.“Beyond training, we are seeing interest from banks and other enterprises in PQC migration, and we are planning a series of PQC migration workshops,” said Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nam, Deputy CEO of HPT.“Awareness of PQC among Vietnamese banks and enterprises is encouraging. With international deadlines now set, organizations need to prepare and begin their PQC migration journey.”Dr. Trinh Ngoc Minh, Operations Supervisor at HPT and a SpecterAI-certified Quantum-Safe Security Foundations trainer, said demand is also growing in higher education.“In our conversations with universities, we see a strong need for quantum security and quantum computing training, including for MBA students. We plan a series of training sessions and workshops, and I believe SpecterAI's Quantum-Safe Security Foundations course will bring real value to security leaders and academics in Vietnam.”During the signing, Michael Thompson, Chief Technical Consultant at SpecterAI, outlined how the CBOM phase can be completed even for clients operating air-gapped networks.“Should HPT establish a cybersecurity academy, SpecterAI can rapidly design undergraduate, master's and doctoral curricula in quantum security, as well as quantum mechanics and quantum computing,” he said.“The opportunity is significant, and the mission is to develop Vietnam's quantum security workforce.”“Having HPT as our partner for both PQC migration services and quantum security training is an important step for the market,” said Dr. Peter Huynh, Chairman APAC of SpecterAI Quantum Security.“This joint effort will create impact not only for banks and enterprises, but also for Vietnam's security workforce. We are pleased that HPT is considering a Quantum Security Readiness Assessment as the first step of its own PQC migration journey.”Next steps include certification of HPT engineers through SpecterAI's Train-the-Trainer program, followed by joint enterprise cohorts and PQC migration workshops for Vietnamese banks and enterprises.ABOUT SPECTERAI QUANTUM SECURITYSpecterAI Quantum Security is a post-quantum cryptography company founded in 2025, with its Asia-Pacific operation established in Ho Chi Minh City in 2026. It provides PQC compliance, migration consulting, independent validation and education, and operates the SPECTER validation platform. The company holds six pending U.S. patent applications and aligns its services with NIST FIPS 203, 204 and 205 and Vietnam's emerging quantum-resistant cryptography standards. More information:ABOUT HPT VIETNAM CORPORATIONHPT Vietnam Corporation is a leading Vietnamese IT services and technology solutions provider with more than 30 years of experience in consulting, system integration and technology implementation. HPT delivers technology solutions and services across various industries, including banking, finance and the public sector, supporting organizations in their digital transformation and cybersecurity initiatives. More information:

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SpecterAI Quantum Security and HPT Sign Implementation Roadmap for Post-Quantum Migration and Training in Vietnam News Provided By Specter AI Quantum Security November 03, 2026, 08:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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