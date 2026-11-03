US Forces Conduct Undisclosed Strikes On Qeshm Island Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiUnited States forces struck Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday in a limited military operation that American officials described as defensive, exposing continuing hostilities despite President Donald Trump's public suggestion that a wider confrontation could be avoided.
Three US officials confirmed the operation, with one saying it followed Iranian fire directed at an American aircraft. Another said Iranian surface-to-air missile activity had threatened US assets in the region. The precise targets, weapons used and extent of damage were not immediately established.
Iran's state news agency IRNA reported five explosions on Qeshm, near the Strait of Hormuz, and accounts from residents of aircraft flying overhead. There was no independently confirmed assessment of casualties or damage, and Iranian authorities had not issued a detailed public account attributing the blasts to American forces.
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