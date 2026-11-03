Apollo Broadens Abu Dhabi Partnership Through Mubadala Capital Stake Arabian Post
The transaction, announced on 26 October, will bring the US alternative asset manager into Mubadala Capital's shareholder base as the Abu Dhabi investment business seeks additional international investors. Apollo and other incoming strategic shareholders are expected to commit a combined $5 billion to its investment strategies at the initial closing.
Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi's sovereign investment company, will retain majority ownership. Mubadala Capital said it would continue operating independently, with its existing management retaining authority over investment decisions and day-to-day operations. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory and legal approvals.
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