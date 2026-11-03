Xtransfer And Bank Of China (Hong Kong) Announce Partnership At Hong Kong Fintech Week Arabian Post
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 November 2026 - XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, and Bank of China (Hong Kong) (“BOCHK”) are pleased to announce the signing of a cooperation agreement. The two parties will work together to expand their international business, providing one-stop cross-border financial services , including global collections, payments, and foreign exchange , for enterprises engaged in international trade in Hong Kong and around the world.
Coinciding with Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026, Mr Martin Liu, Vice President of XTransfer and Ms Winnie Fan, Deputy General Manager of the Global Corporate Banking Department of BOCHK, officially signed the cooperation agreement at the XTransfer booth, witnessed by Mr Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer and Mr Liu Chao, General Manager of the Global Corporate Banking Department of BOCHK, marking a new stage in the partnership between the two parties.
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