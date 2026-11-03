China Dispatches 3 Envoys to Middle East, Africa in Peace Push
(MENAFN) China is sending three senior diplomats across the Middle East, North Africa and the Horn of Africa in a coordinated bid to advance peace talks and defuse tensions in conflict-hit regions, officials announced Monday.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing that the missions are meant to “deliver on the initiatives and propositions” advanced by President Xi Jinping on Middle East peace and security. They also draw on his four principles for the constructive involvement of relevant parties in resolving African hot-spot issues.
Mao laid out the itineraries:
Zhai Jun, special envoy on Middle East affairs, will travel to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia between early and mid-November.
Liu Xianfa, the government’s special representative on African affairs, will visit Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt over the same period.
Hu Changchun, special envoy for Horn of Africa affairs, will go to Eritrea in early November.
“This shuttle diplomacy visits by Chinese special envoys and special representatives are aimed at promoting talks for peace, easing tensions, and playing a constructive role for upholding regional peace and stability,” she added.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing that the missions are meant to “deliver on the initiatives and propositions” advanced by President Xi Jinping on Middle East peace and security. They also draw on his four principles for the constructive involvement of relevant parties in resolving African hot-spot issues.
Mao laid out the itineraries:
Zhai Jun, special envoy on Middle East affairs, will travel to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia between early and mid-November.
Liu Xianfa, the government’s special representative on African affairs, will visit Ethiopia, Djibouti and Egypt over the same period.
Hu Changchun, special envoy for Horn of Africa affairs, will go to Eritrea in early November.
“This shuttle diplomacy visits by Chinese special envoys and special representatives are aimed at promoting talks for peace, easing tensions, and playing a constructive role for upholding regional peace and stability,” she added.
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