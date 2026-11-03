Turkish VP Links Israeli Conflicts to Rising Global Energy Pressures
(MENAFN) Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said Monday that conflicts triggered by Israeli actions are placing significant strain on international energy prices and economies.
“As a result of the wars that started with Israel’s provocations, we are witnessing the pressure that world energy prices create on our economies,” Yilmaz said during the opening of the 42nd Ministerial Meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) at the Istanbul Congress Center.
He stressed that the situation highlights the need to diversify energy suppliers and transportation routes while expanding regional partnerships to safeguard energy security.
“This situation has once again demonstrated the importance of diversifying sources and routes, and strengthening regional cooperation, particularly in ensuring energy security,” he added.
Yilmaz described COMCEC as a key component of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a major international cooperation body comprising 57 member states, representing more than 2.1 billion people and an economic output nearing $10 trillion.
He also highlighted the significance of COMCEC's work for Muslim-majority countries and the wider international community amid mounting regional and global challenges.
Addressing the Palestinian situation, Yilmaz said years of occupation, settler violence, forced displacement and systematic oppression, particularly in Gaza, had left deep scars on humanity's collective conscience.
“As a result of the wars that started with Israel’s provocations, we are witnessing the pressure that world energy prices create on our economies,” Yilmaz said during the opening of the 42nd Ministerial Meeting of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) at the Istanbul Congress Center.
He stressed that the situation highlights the need to diversify energy suppliers and transportation routes while expanding regional partnerships to safeguard energy security.
“This situation has once again demonstrated the importance of diversifying sources and routes, and strengthening regional cooperation, particularly in ensuring energy security,” he added.
Yilmaz described COMCEC as a key component of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a major international cooperation body comprising 57 member states, representing more than 2.1 billion people and an economic output nearing $10 trillion.
He also highlighted the significance of COMCEC's work for Muslim-majority countries and the wider international community amid mounting regional and global challenges.
Addressing the Palestinian situation, Yilmaz said years of occupation, settler violence, forced displacement and systematic oppression, particularly in Gaza, had left deep scars on humanity's collective conscience.
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