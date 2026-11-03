Fresh Ethnic Clashes Leave Five Dead in India’s Manipur State
(MENAFN) Five people have been killed in two separate incidents of renewed ethnic violence in India’s northeastern Manipur state, according to officials and local reports.
The incidents occurred in the Kangpokpi and Noney areas, where authorities reported separate fatal attacks.
Police said two people went missing from Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi on Oct. 28. Their bodies were discovered Sunday during a joint search operation.
“Extensive search and combing operations will continue in the area with the objective of identifying and apprehending those responsible for the incident,” police said in a statement.
Meanwhile, demonstrations in Kangpokpi district turned confrontational on Monday as protesters clashed with security personnel. Officers used tear gas and batons to disperse demonstrators, who had been holding protests since Sunday.
In a separate incident, three men were reportedly killed during an exchange of gunfire in Kekru Naga village in Noney district.
Manipur has experienced recurring communal and ethnic tensions, including major clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in 2023. That violence claimed more than 250 lives and affected thousands of people.
The incidents occurred in the Kangpokpi and Noney areas, where authorities reported separate fatal attacks.
Police said two people went missing from Taphou Kuki village in Kangpokpi on Oct. 28. Their bodies were discovered Sunday during a joint search operation.
“Extensive search and combing operations will continue in the area with the objective of identifying and apprehending those responsible for the incident,” police said in a statement.
Meanwhile, demonstrations in Kangpokpi district turned confrontational on Monday as protesters clashed with security personnel. Officers used tear gas and batons to disperse demonstrators, who had been holding protests since Sunday.
In a separate incident, three men were reportedly killed during an exchange of gunfire in Kekru Naga village in Noney district.
Manipur has experienced recurring communal and ethnic tensions, including major clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities in 2023. That violence claimed more than 250 lives and affected thousands of people.
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