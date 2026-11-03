Trump Reopens Reflecting Pool, Vows USD5,000 Checks Before Midterms
(MENAFN) Donald Trump reopened the refurbished Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday, turning a ribbon-cutting at the landmark into a closing argument for the Nov. 3 midterm elections, just hours before voters head to the polls.
“I’m thrilled to announce the official opening of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” the US president said in remarks at the site.
Trump said the pool, constructed between 1920 and 1923, had been plagued by leaks, algae and vandalism. He said crews replaced the pipes and resurfaced the basin, adding that his administration finished the job at a significantly lower cost.
He then pivoted to Tuesday’s vote, calling it “the most important midterm I believe in our lifetime.”
Trump went after his opponents, saying: “The Democrat Party has nominated the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history,”
He also repeated a pledge of direct payments to Americans. “If we win the election, everybody is going to get $5,000. Every adult is going to get $5,000. But you have to spend it in the United States of America,” he said.
On foreign policy, the president declared: “We had a war with Iran. We won,” and asserted that the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz.
“They want to make a deal, and that could happen,” Trump said of Tehran. He added that Iran had asked Washington to stop targeting its leaders, “and we will.”
Trump also unveiled plans for a “Triumphal Arc Military Complex” near Arlington Memorial Bridge, saying it “is going to have tremendous drone capability.”
“I’m thrilled to announce the official opening of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool,” the US president said in remarks at the site.
Trump said the pool, constructed between 1920 and 1923, had been plagued by leaks, algae and vandalism. He said crews replaced the pipes and resurfaced the basin, adding that his administration finished the job at a significantly lower cost.
He then pivoted to Tuesday’s vote, calling it “the most important midterm I believe in our lifetime.”
Trump went after his opponents, saying: “The Democrat Party has nominated the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history,”
He also repeated a pledge of direct payments to Americans. “If we win the election, everybody is going to get $5,000. Every adult is going to get $5,000. But you have to spend it in the United States of America,” he said.
On foreign policy, the president declared: “We had a war with Iran. We won,” and asserted that the United States controls the Strait of Hormuz.
“They want to make a deal, and that could happen,” Trump said of Tehran. He added that Iran had asked Washington to stop targeting its leaders, “and we will.”
Trump also unveiled plans for a “Triumphal Arc Military Complex” near Arlington Memorial Bridge, saying it “is going to have tremendous drone capability.”
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