Jordan’s King Warns Israeli Expansion Threatens Regional Future
(MENAFN) Jordan’s King Abdullah II said Monday that Israel’s expansionist ambitions represent the most serious danger to the region’s future, emphasizing that lasting security and stability depend on Palestinians obtaining their rights to their land.
“Israeli expansionist ambitions remain the greatest threat to the region’s future and its hopes,” Abdullah said during an address to parliament.
The king highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and continued Israeli attacks across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, despite repeated international demands to stop such violations.
He reiterated that regional peace and security would remain unattainable unless Palestinian rights to their land were recognized.
“Those who believe tyranny grants legitimacy are mistaken, and those who believe time erases the truth are mistaken,” the monarch said.
Abdullah also reaffirmed Jordan’s adherence to its principles, Arab identity and support for Arab causes, saying the kingdom would continue this approach, as his father had done before him and his son would do in the future.
He further underlined that bringing Arab countries together around a common position would remain a central priority for Jordan.
“Israeli expansionist ambitions remain the greatest threat to the region’s future and its hopes,” Abdullah said during an address to parliament.
The king highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and continued Israeli attacks across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, despite repeated international demands to stop such violations.
He reiterated that regional peace and security would remain unattainable unless Palestinian rights to their land were recognized.
“Those who believe tyranny grants legitimacy are mistaken, and those who believe time erases the truth are mistaken,” the monarch said.
Abdullah also reaffirmed Jordan’s adherence to its principles, Arab identity and support for Arab causes, saying the kingdom would continue this approach, as his father had done before him and his son would do in the future.
He further underlined that bringing Arab countries together around a common position would remain a central priority for Jordan.
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