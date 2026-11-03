Iran Claims 2 More US Drones Downed Near Hormuz, Total Hits 4
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Monday that it brought down two US drones south of Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a semi-official news agency.
The report said the IRGC Aerospace Force used electronic warfare systems against the two MQM-170 drones, lifting to four the number of aircraft of that type Iranian forces are reported to have captured. The agency said the operation stopped the drones from completing their missions and offered no further operational details.
The claim follows two similar announcements last week. On Friday, a state-run news agency reported that the IRGC Aerospace Force had downed an MQM-170 over Qeshm Island using electronic warfare systems. A day earlier, the IRGC Navy said it had taken control of another drone of the same type in the western Strait of Hormuz and landed it intact. The US military rejected Iran’s account of Thursday’s incident.
The latest report lands amid ongoing indirect diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Washington. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Monday that the two countries were still exchanging messages through mediators. He also confirmed that Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi visited Doha to help facilitate those exchanges under Qatari mediation.
The tensions trace back to Feb. 28, when the US and Israel began attacks on Iran. Tehran retaliated by targeting Israel and US assets in the region, and a ceasefire was reached in April. On June 18, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but disagreements over security in the strait have stalled its implementation.
The report said the IRGC Aerospace Force used electronic warfare systems against the two MQM-170 drones, lifting to four the number of aircraft of that type Iranian forces are reported to have captured. The agency said the operation stopped the drones from completing their missions and offered no further operational details.
The claim follows two similar announcements last week. On Friday, a state-run news agency reported that the IRGC Aerospace Force had downed an MQM-170 over Qeshm Island using electronic warfare systems. A day earlier, the IRGC Navy said it had taken control of another drone of the same type in the western Strait of Hormuz and landed it intact. The US military rejected Iran’s account of Thursday’s incident.
The latest report lands amid ongoing indirect diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Washington. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Monday that the two countries were still exchanging messages through mediators. He also confirmed that Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi visited Doha to help facilitate those exchanges under Qatari mediation.
The tensions trace back to Feb. 28, when the US and Israel began attacks on Iran. Tehran retaliated by targeting Israel and US assets in the region, and a ceasefire was reached in April. On June 18, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but disagreements over security in the strait have stalled its implementation.
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