Myanmar Military Bombings Kills Fifteen Civilians, Injuring Many
(MENAFN) At least 15 civilians, including an infant, were killed and 32 others wounded after Myanmar military aircraft carried out airstrikes across four townships in Rakhine and Karenni states on Sunday, according to local reports.
The attacks struck residential neighborhoods and a maternity facility in Kyauktaw, Mrauk-U, Pauktaw and Kyaukphyu townships, leaving 12 people dead in Rakhine State, reports said Monday.
The violence followed another airstrike on Saturday, when military aircraft bombed a school in eastern Loikaw township in Karenni State. The attack killed three children and injured eight others as pupils gathered for a holiday nutrition program.
Myanmar has been gripped by a prolonged civil war that escalated after the military, under Min Aung Hlaing, removed the elected government from power in February 2021.
A number of ethnic armed opposition organizations have since been engaged in fighting against the military-led authorities across different parts of the country.
Rakhine State has a substantial Rohingya population, a predominantly Muslim minority that has endured persecution by Myanmar's military and other armed groups. Over the years, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have been driven from the predominantly Buddhist country.
The attacks struck residential neighborhoods and a maternity facility in Kyauktaw, Mrauk-U, Pauktaw and Kyaukphyu townships, leaving 12 people dead in Rakhine State, reports said Monday.
The violence followed another airstrike on Saturday, when military aircraft bombed a school in eastern Loikaw township in Karenni State. The attack killed three children and injured eight others as pupils gathered for a holiday nutrition program.
Myanmar has been gripped by a prolonged civil war that escalated after the military, under Min Aung Hlaing, removed the elected government from power in February 2021.
A number of ethnic armed opposition organizations have since been engaged in fighting against the military-led authorities across different parts of the country.
Rakhine State has a substantial Rohingya population, a predominantly Muslim minority that has endured persecution by Myanmar's military and other armed groups. Over the years, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have been driven from the predominantly Buddhist country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment