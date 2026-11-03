US Warns Americans: Saudi Airports Face Houthi Attack Threat
(MENAFN) The US Mission in Saudi Arabia issued an urgent security alert to American citizens on Monday, citing a sharp escalation in hostilities between Yemen’s Houthi group and the kingdom.
In its advisory, the mission said: “Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions,” the mission said in an advisory.
Officials cautioned that the situation could spiral quickly beyond the immediate area, heightening the risk of security threats and further disruption to commercial air travel.
Americans in the kingdom were given a direct warning. “US citizens should be aware of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations and travel disruptions. Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia,” it said.
The alert follows a surge in fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Saudi Arabia has headed that military coalition against the group since March 2015, after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014.
In its advisory, the mission said: “Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions,” the mission said in an advisory.
Officials cautioned that the situation could spiral quickly beyond the immediate area, heightening the risk of security threats and further disruption to commercial air travel.
Americans in the kingdom were given a direct warning. “US citizens should be aware of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations and travel disruptions. Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia,” it said.
The alert follows a surge in fighting between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Saudi Arabia has headed that military coalition against the group since March 2015, after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country in 2014.
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