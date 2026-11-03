Explosions Reported Near Strait of Hormuz as US-Iran Talks Go On
(MENAFN) A series of explosions rattled southern Iran in the early hours of Tuesday, including on Qeshm Island and in the coastal city of Bandar Lengeh, according to Iranian news outlets.
Iran’s state news agency reported five blasts on Qeshm Island, which sits in the Strait of Hormuz. A semi-official news agency separately said the sound of explosions came from the direction of the sea off Bandar Lengeh, in Hormozgan province.
What triggered the blasts remains unknown. Neither outlet gave any information on casualties or damage.
The incident comes as Tehran and Washington keep up diplomatic efforts to ease tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Monday that the two sides were still trading messages through mediators. He confirmed that Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi traveled to Doha to help move those exchanges along under Qatari mediation.
The backdrop is a months-long confrontation. The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran hit back at Israel and US assets in the region. A ceasefire followed in April. On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the strait, but disagreements over security there have stalled its implementation.
Iran’s state news agency reported five blasts on Qeshm Island, which sits in the Strait of Hormuz. A semi-official news agency separately said the sound of explosions came from the direction of the sea off Bandar Lengeh, in Hormozgan province.
What triggered the blasts remains unknown. Neither outlet gave any information on casualties or damage.
The incident comes as Tehran and Washington keep up diplomatic efforts to ease tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Monday that the two sides were still trading messages through mediators. He confirmed that Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi traveled to Doha to help move those exchanges along under Qatari mediation.
The backdrop is a months-long confrontation. The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, and Tehran hit back at Israel and US assets in the region. A ceasefire followed in April. On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on freedom of navigation in the strait, but disagreements over security there have stalled its implementation.
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