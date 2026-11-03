Houthi Missile Strike Hits Health Center in Yemen, Killing Twenty
(MENAFN) At least 20 civilians were killed or wounded Monday when a missile fired by the Houthi group struck a health facility in Yemen’s southwestern Lahj province, according to reports from government-run media.
The attack targeted Al-Suqya health center in the Al-Mudaribah and Al-Arah district, according to a state-run broadcaster. No further information was provided about the circumstances of the strike or the separate numbers of fatalities and injured people.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the reported incident.
Lahj shares borders with Aden, Yemen’s temporary capital, to the north and west, giving the province strategic importance as a link between the city and surrounding regions. It also borders Taiz, Al-Dhale, Abyan and Al-Bayda, with some areas located close to the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden.
Fighting between government forces and Houthi fighters has intensified intermittently in Lahj’s Al-Mudaribah district in recent weeks, with neither side achieving a decisive breakthrough.
Government forces retain control over most of the province, while the Houthis hold positions in sections of Al-Mudaribah, Al-Qubaytah and Al-Maqatirah districts near the Taiz border.
The attack targeted Al-Suqya health center in the Al-Mudaribah and Al-Arah district, according to a state-run broadcaster. No further information was provided about the circumstances of the strike or the separate numbers of fatalities and injured people.
The Houthis had not issued an immediate response to the reported incident.
Lahj shares borders with Aden, Yemen’s temporary capital, to the north and west, giving the province strategic importance as a link between the city and surrounding regions. It also borders Taiz, Al-Dhale, Abyan and Al-Bayda, with some areas located close to the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden.
Fighting between government forces and Houthi fighters has intensified intermittently in Lahj’s Al-Mudaribah district in recent weeks, with neither side achieving a decisive breakthrough.
Government forces retain control over most of the province, while the Houthis hold positions in sections of Al-Mudaribah, Al-Qubaytah and Al-Maqatirah districts near the Taiz border.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment