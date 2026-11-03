Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Azerbaijani Mps Adopt Statement On November 8 Victory Day


Date: 2026-11-03 03:31:56

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Azerbaijani Parliament has adopted a statement marking November 8, Victory Day.

According to Trend 's correspondent at the event, the statement was discussed at the parliament's plenary session on November 3.

The text of the statement was read out by MP Hikmat Babaoghlu, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights.

Will be updated

MENAFN03112026000187011040ID1111906926


Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search