Azerbaijani Mps Adopt Statement On November 8 Victory Day
According to Trend 's correspondent at the event, the statement was discussed at the parliament's plenary session on November 3.
The text of the statement was read out by MP Hikmat Babaoghlu, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights.
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